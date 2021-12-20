BENNINGTON — The Vermont Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Leonard Forte, who is fighting extradition to Vermont on multiple felony charges relating to the sexual assault of a child in 1988.
The highest court in the state found that Forte's defense "failed to meet the criteria" required for an appeal.
Forte, 80, had appealed extradition from Florida on the grounds that the case against him should be dropped, because he is unable to stand trial due to various medical conditions.
He has been fighting extradition to Vermont for more than two decades, delaying his court appearances for the alleged sexual assault of a minor in his Landgrove vacation home. He was convicted 1988 by a jury, but the conviction was thrown out when the presiding judge ruled that the prosecutor, a woman, had prejudiced the jury by being too emotional.
The Supreme Court rejected the appeal in a written decision, stating it “failed to meet the criteria because it does not conclusively determine a disputed question.”
The state of Vermont found that the defendant was competent to stand trial in 2021. An earlier Supreme Court ruling — the state vs. Cleary from 1988 — allowed for a defendant to be declared incompetent at any time in the court proceedings but to allow the trial to continue to that point.
While that case was based on a mental competency, the court found that the same ruling can apply to physical competency, as well, allowing the case to proceed, and dismissed the appeal.
After the Supreme Court's ruling, prosecutors will return to the Bennington courthouse in mid-February to again seek the extradition of Forte to Vermont to face the charges.