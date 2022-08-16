BURLINGTON – A former Winhall woman, who served 3 years in federal prison for her part in obtaining about $1.6 million in bogus loans at five financial institutions, including the Bank of Bennington, is going back to prison.
Alison Gu, 46, now of Cheshire, Conn., received a 10-month prison sentence in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon for violating her federal supervised release conditions by committing two new crimes – in another fraud case.
Judge Christina Reiss rejected pleas for leniency, citing ongoing dishonesty and deception by Gu as she attempted to avoid being held responsible for her latest actions. Reiss said Gu’s conduct was similar to behavior that led to her criminal convictions on multiple charges in 2017.
The judge cited Gu being untruthful in court and getting one of her sons to lie for her on the witness stand in the new case. Reiss also noted Gu created fake or false emails for her federal probation officer and the court. The judge said Gu had used one of the bogus identities from her bank fraud case in Vermont to pull off the latest fraud in Connecticut.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher argued during the 90-minute hearing that Gu should be sent back to federal prison for 20 months because of her attempted manipulative conduct.
He said Gu’s conduct deserved more than the 6-to-12 months proposed under the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
Reiss debated whether Gu should be taken into custody immediately, but agreed with a defense request that she be given a short period to get her affairs in order.
Defense lawyer Mark Oettinger said some extra time would allow her to meet with her therapist.
Drescher said she was overdue going back to jail.
Reiss agreed to give Gu until Sept. 27 to report to a federal prison.
The U.S. Probation Office in Brattleboro maintained Gu issued a worthless check and committed larceny on Oct. 13, 2021 in Cheshire, Conn. when she had more than $2,300 in plumbing work done at her home, according to court records.
She also committed new criminal offenses of unsworn falsification and tampering with public records on July 23, 2020 in Merrimack County, N.H., the probation office said.
Gu had called a local pump company on Saturday, July 17, 2021, when the water stopped flowing at her residence at Cheshire, Conn. residence, records show. A pump technician responded to the 34-second voice mail from Aly Ling, one of Gu’s known aliases, the government said. The technician went with a co-worker to the residence at 7 Edith Place, and after determining a pump needed replacement, Ling/Gu ordered the work done, court records show.
Gu claimed her credit card would not work, so she asked for a week to pay, which was denied and she eventually provided a starter check for $2,342.48, records show. The government maintains the check bounced and subsequent attempts to get in touch with her by phone, email and regular mail drew no responses, officials said.
A certified letter was sent, but returned as “unclaimed” and the company, Barlow Pump & Supply, later notified the Wolcott (Conn.) Police Department.
The pump technician, Justin J. Rinaldi, the company owner, Jeremiah Weid, and Wolcott Police Detective Rocco Longo, were among those to testify in May about the fraud.
Gu has tried to delay various hearings in her case, and Tuesday was no different. She noted she was undergoing counseling, but Reiss said the case had dragged on long enough.
Gu said she had made restitution between 1 and 2 months ago to the pump company in Connecticut – a statement that appeared to catch some off-guard. Drescher said that was the first he and probably others had heard that.
He noted that she is under a court-order to make restitution, but Reiss said little has been paid.
Drescher said Gu did not take full responsibility because she said she made her son go with her to the pump shop and offered his apology.
After the hearing, the company owner, Weid, told the Bennington Banner restitution was made and that Gu brought in her son and made him apologize.
The Vermont fraud
A federal court jury in Burlington on Nov. 7, 2017 convicted Gu, who uses at least nine aliases listed in the indictment, for committing bank fraud between 2013 and 2015.
The jury also convicted Gu on two other felony counts: for making a false statement on a U.S. Passport application in St. Albans in March 2015, and for aggravated identity theft also in March 2015.
Gu used the Social Security numbers and dates of birth of two young children who had been killed, including one gunned down in California many years ago, court papers show.
Gu, a mother of three adult children, was eventually sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 3 years of federal supervised release. Reiss also ordered Gu to make $107,118 in restitution to the Bank of Bennington and ordered another $109,104 forfeited.
Court records show no money has been paid by Gu toward the restitution order, but she has paid the $300 assessed in court costs.
The jury deliberated less than two hours following the one-week trial.
Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Doyle, in his closing arguments, said Gu got tripped up because she could not keep her stories straight.
He provided a roadmap through the elaborate maze Gu attempted to use to hide her identity and to obtain bank loans.
“One person, two identities, three crimes,” Doyle told the jury.
“She is very good at gaming the system,” said Doyle, who is now a U.S. Magistrate Judge for Vermont.
The indictment said Gu devised and executed a scheme to defraud Bank of Bennington, First National Bank of America, Prime Lending, Discover Home Loans, and Emigrant Mortgage Company to obtain funds by submitting mortgage loan applications containing false information.
One home, financed through the Bank of Bennington, was at 389 Read Farm Road in Dorset, records show.
The Bank of Bennington started foreclosure proceedings on the Dorset home. Doyle said testimony revealed Gu showed up two weeks before her criminal trial to try to buy back the property by making a $10,000 deposit.
Doyle noted Gu went into the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicle offices in both Nashua and Manchester on Feb. 20, 2015 and obtained drivers licenses under two names. For one photo she had her hair up, while she had it down for the other.
He said she also ordered four fake identification cards showing she was at Johnson State College, including as a professor and a student.
The indictment specified the false information included misrepresenting Gu's identity, and altering bank statements.
A co-defendant, Matthew Abel, 45, a Montpelier native, pleaded guilty to the bank fraud count a month before her trial. The Montpelier native, who was listed in court papers as Gu’s boyfriend, was later sentenced to six months in prison.
Abel and Gu had shared homes in Winhall and in Cheshire, Conn., where authorities say they found substantial incriminating evidence during a raid in June 2016.
Doyle held up two embossing seals that belonged to out-of-state judges that were found in the Connecticut home. The false drivers licenses, other bogus records and credit cards were seized.