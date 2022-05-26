BURLINGTON — A former Winhall woman, who was convicted in 2017 in connection with efforts to obtain $1.6 million in bogus loans at five financial institutions, including the Bank of Bennington, is back in trouble with the law — with more fraud charges.
Alison Gu, 46, is facing allegations in U.S. District Court in Burlington that she had failed to comply with terms of her federal supervised release after receiving a three-year prison term for her Vermont fraud cases. She is under federal supervised release for three years.
The U.S. Probation Office in Brattleboro now cites Gu committed new criminal offenses of unsworn falsification and tampering with public records on July 23, 2020 in Merrimack County, N.H. and that she issued a bad check and committed larceny on Oct. 13, 2021 in Cheshire, Conn., according to court records.
Gu is currently living in Cheshire, Conn. and goes by at least nine aliases, including Aly Ling, court records show.
Gu, using the Ling name, called a local pump company on a Saturday, July 17, 2021, when the water stopped flowing at her residence at 7 Edith Place in Cheshire, records show. A pump technician responded to the 34-second voice mail from the woman claiming to be Ling, the government said. The technician went with a co-worker to the residence and after determining a pump needed replacement, Gu/Ling ordered the work done, court records show.
Gu/Ling claimed her credit card would not work, so she asked for a week to pay, which was denied and she eventually provided a starter check on a new account for $2,342.48, records show. The government maintains the check bounced and subsequent attempts to get in touch with Gu/Ling by phone, email and regular mail drew no responses, officials said.
A certified letter was sent, but returned as “unclaimed” and the company, Barlow Pump & Supply, later notified the Wolcott (Conn.) Police Department.
The pump technician, Justin J. Rinaldi, the company owner, Jeremiah Weid, and Wolcott Police Detective Rocco Longo, all testified during a recent federal court hearing in Burlington. Also appearing briefly was a records supervisor from TD Bank in Burlington to speak about the checking account when it was opened with her name and her son, Philip Lin, records show.
U.S. Probation Officer Jessica Dickson, who is supervising Gu currently in Connecticut testified during a brief virtual hearing Thursday. Dickson said Gu checks in by phone, normally from a Vermont-based cellphone. She confirmed the recording of the woman claiming to be Ling was Gu.
There also was some dispute about whether Gu had sent a text to probation last summer indicating she was going to Vermont for a sleepover with her daughter. Dickson testified she never received the July 15, 2021 text about the visit to Vermont.
As the hearing continued, Gu sent a copy of her alleged text message about the Vermont visit to the witness as she testified. Dickson said the date appeared to be Aug. 5, 2021.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher did not explain the point of the conflicting dates before the half-hour hearing ended. Drescher did say he wanted to have the court admit a transcript of Gu’s testimony from her trial.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss, who presided over Gu’s trial, continued the hearing until June 1 and told the defense to be ready with any witnesses.
Gu had tried to delay the initial hearing on May 13 on the grounds she and her public defender did not have enough time to prepare, but Reiss rejected it the day before the hearing.
The request was renewed again as the hearing resumed, but Reiss rejected it again, noting witnesses had traveled to Vermont for the hearing and there was sufficient notice.
Drescher noted the evidence that would be heard at the federal hearing matched the evidence from state charges from last year.
The Vermont Fraud
A federal court jury in Burlington on Nov. 7, 2017 convicted Gu for committing bank fraud between 2013 and 2015.
The jury also convicted Gu on two other felony counts: Making a false statement on a U.S. Passport application in St. Albans in March 2015, and for aggravated identity theft also in March 2015.
Gu used the Social Security numbers and dates of birth of two young children that had been killed including one gunned down in California many years ago, court papers show.
Gu, a mother of three, was eventually sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of federal supervised release. Reiss also directed Gu to make $107,118 in restitution to the Bank of Bennington and ordered another $109,104 forfeited.
Court records show no money has been paid by Gu toward the restitution order, but she has paid the $300 assessed in court costs.
The jury deliberated less than two hours following the one-week trial.
Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Doyle, in his closing arguments, walked jurors through the elaborate maze that Gu attempted to use to hide her identity and to obtain bank loans.
“One person, two identities, three crimes,” Doyle said.
“She is very good at gaming the system,” Doyle told the jury of seven women and five men. He wove a story that showed Gu got tripped up because she could not keep her stories straight.
The indictment said Gu devised and executed a scheme to defraud Bank of Bennington, First National Bank of America, Prime Lending, Discover Home Loans, and Emigrant Mortgage Company to obtain funds by submitting mortgage loan applications containing false information.
One home, financed through the Bank of Bennington, was at 389 Read Farm Road in Dorset, records show.
The Bank of Bennington started foreclosure proceedings on the Dorset home. Doyle said testimony revealed Gu showed up two weeks before her criminal trial to try to buy back the property by making a $10,000 deposit.
Gu took the stand in her own defense. Also testifying for her was her father, Zhi Min “Jimmy” Gu and two notary publics.
Defense lawyer Lisa Shelkrot attempted in her closing statement to show there was reasonable doubt.
Drescher and Doyle called 30 witnesses to make the case.
Doyle noted that Gu went into the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicle offices in both Nashua and Manchester on Feb. 20, 2015 and obtained drivers licenses under two names. For one photo she had her hair up, while she had it down for the other.
He said she also ordered four fake identification cards showing she was at Johnson State College, including as a professor and a student.
The indictment specified the false information included misrepresenting Gu’s identity, and altering bank statements.
A co-defendant, Matthew Abel, 45, pleaded guilty to the bank fraud count a month before the trial. The Montpelier native, who was listed in court papers as Gu’s boyfriend, was later sentenced to six months in prison.
Abel and Gu had shared homes in Winhall and in Cheshire, Conn., where authorities say they found substantial incriminating evidence during a raid in June 2016.
Doyle held up two embossing seals that belonged to out-of-state judges that were found in the Connecticut home. The false drivers licenses, other bogus records and credit cards were seized.
One false identity Gu assumed belonged to a girl killed in a mass shooting outside a Stockton, Calif. school in January 1989, court records show. The girl was one of five children killed, while 30 other students and teachers were wounded before the gunman turned the gun on himself, court paper showed.