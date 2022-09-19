WILMINGTON — Now that the fire department has new, state-of-the-art digs, the former fire station is planned to be used as a community space and storage area.
"My vision is to focus on social services and volunteer groups that are working in the arena of general community health and wellness," Town Manager Scott Tucker said at the Wilmington Development Review Board meeting Monday. "So it could be a whole array of public gatherings there."
A change of use for the Beaver Street property needs to be approved by the Development Review Board. After closing Monday's hearing on the proposal, the board has 45 days to issue a decision.
This summer, the police and fire departments moved into the Public Safety Facility also on Beaver Street across from the Old School Community Center. The former police station is in the same building as the town office on East Main Street.
The former fire station's exterior will not be changed. Inside are two kitchens, two bathrooms, a meeting room, an office, a radio room, two smaller rooms and four bays for fire trucks.
"In general, we're saying that mixed use is very similar to this use except its use could be by government," Tucker told the board. "It could be a public community room."
Garage bays could house an incubator space for small businesses, Tucker said, but they are generally anticipated to store trucks and equipment owned by the town or other groups. Costs could be defrayed by renting out the garage space.
Tucker expects the building to be used by Senior Solutions and Voices of Hope, a local group that has an affiliation with Turning Point, which has recovery centers around the state including Brattleboro and Bennington. Voices of Hope helps those with substance use and families affected by it, he said.
"This is a safe space for them to hold meetings, whether they're individual or group meetings," he said.
He explained how the building would be available on a first come, first served basis. His administrative assistant will handle scheduling.
On Monday, the board also considered a change of use for the former Old Red Mill Inn. The owners of Valley Craft Ales plan to run a brewpub on the property, in addition to renting rooms and running a restaurant as prior owners had done in the past.
Neighbors were supportive of the project but also wanted to make sure noise would be limited. Chrystal Holt, co-owner and DRB member who recused herself from the hearing, said the restaurant is anticipated to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday to start, with the intention of opening other days once logistics are ironed out.
Holt called the inn "a very special gem for our community."