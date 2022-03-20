BLAGOEVGRAD, BULGARIA — Even though he’s thousands of miles from his one-time home in the Green Mountains, the former president of Southern Vermont College still feels pangs of sadness when he thinks about the now-shuttered Bennington institution.
After four-and-a-half years at SVC, David Evans stepped down in 2019; he did so early, to free up some of his salary to cover other personnel costs at the college, where coffers had run dry.
“We worked really hard to figure out how to keep things going and just, ultimately, we were not able to,” said Evans, who now leads American University in Bulgaria as its president. It’s the first liberal arts institution of its kind in Eastern Europe.
Evans said personally and professionally, it was crushing to watch the school close.
“We were really serving a very special group of students. We had a lot of first-generation college students, and relative to the population in Vermont, our level of ethnic diversity was extremely high. We had lots of fairly high-needs students.”
He described the educational services that colleges such as SVC offer as “not very glamorous” but an absolute necessity for economic improvement and social justice.
“This is the leading edge of the crisis of college affordability, where the cost of running a college like SVC is outstripping the ability of its target audience to pay,” said Evans. “At SVC, we were giving people confidence, helping them learn how to interact professionally, coaching them for job interviews, doing all kinds of things that really open some pretty big doors for them.”
Losing schools that serve first-generation college students is “a tragedy,” he said.
“There’s no other way to characterize it. I went to Bennington because I thought that was a really great and important mission, and not to be able to keep doing it was heartbreaking. I loved being there. My wife loved being there. We are very sorry that we could not find a way to keep things going because it was really important.”
SVC was one of four liberal arts colleges in Vermont to close over the past few years. Green Mountain College and the College of St. Joseph closed in 2019, and Marlboro College closed in 2020.
“I think that there’s going to be more consolidation, and it’s going to be, unfortunately, for the most part, it’s going to be the schools that serve the neediest students and the most challenged students, and it’s going to hurt them. And that is a bad thing. From a public policy standpoint, it’s a bad thing, and from an economic equality standpoint, it’s a bad thing.”
He heard about the job in Blagoevgrad from a professional colleague, went through the interview process and decided it was the right fit for him, even though teaching at an American university in the Balkans was definitely not in his career plans.
“This is a really, really interesting place, but it had not been on my radar at all.”
Evans and his wife, Ursula McCarty, who was the costumer for the Oldcastle Theatre Company, recently sold their home in Bennington. In 2020, they purchased a new home in Albuquerque, N.M, where she has an extended family.
McCarty remains in Albuquerque, while Evans works in Bulgaria.