BURLINGTON — Kiah Morris, a former state representative from Bennington who ended her 2018 campaign for reelection after incidents of racial harassment, has been named to lead the Rights & Democracy organization.
Morris, who now lives in the Burlington area, has served for two years as the progressive advocacy group’s Vermont Movement Politics director.
As executive director, Morris will lead RAD and its sister nonprofit organization, the Rights & Democracy Institute, across Vermont and New Hampshire. She will also steer the organization as it works alongside national partners like People’s Action and the Center for Popular Democracy.
“Kiah was part of my inspiration to start Rights & Democracy in the first place,” James Haslam said in statement; he founded the organization in 2015 and now works with its national partner organization, Race Forward.
“I knew we needed to be organizing across many intersecting issues, but we also needed to get people at decision-making tables who actually understood the issues facing our communities and would champion people’s movements for human rights and democracy,” Haslam said. “She has done amazing work building RAD already.”
He said that Morris “is a natural fit for the next phase of this mission, especially given her service in the General Assembly as a state representative [from 2014 to 2018] as the first African American and person of color elected from Bennington County, and the second African American woman to be elected to the Legislature in Vermont history.”
Haslam added, “Her groundbreaking legislative accomplishments include passage and advocacy of low- to no-cost contraception for all; removal of statutes of limitations for sexual assault; fair and impartial policing standards; and creation of a multisector panel to address racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems in Vermont.”
“The work of Rights & Democracy is a labor of love from people across all walks of life, identities, and locations in Vermont and New Hampshire,” Morris said. “Over the last seven years, RAD has become a prominent political and organizing home for those who are passionate about building a healthy multiracial, equitable and accountable democracy that works for all of us. I am so excited for the opportunities at hand to make our vision a reality across both states as we reach new heights.”
RAD, which has a chapter in Bennington, will focus on growth in 2022, at the community and state levels, according to the statement.
Morris’ former position will be filled by Dan Fingas, who has served as RAD’s Vermont Organizing director.
ENDED CAMPAIGN
Morris ended her 2018 campaign for a third term that fall, after reporting numerous incidents over two years of racially motivated harassment, primarily online.
Most prominent were complaints of harassment from acknowledged white nationalist Max Misch, of Bennington. He had posted a vulgar racist cartoon and message aimed at Morris on Twitter in 2016 and later admitted to "trolling" her online and at public events.
After investigations by local and state authorities, Attorney General T.J. Donovan in January 2019 announced that, while Morris had faced racial harassment, the incidents did not rise to the level needed for a criminal complaint, given free speech protections in the U.S. and Vermont constitutions.
The situation involving an African American lawmaker from Vermont was soon after highlighted by state, national and eventually international news media.
While not charged over harassment incidents, Misch was later arrested for allegedly possessing high-capacity firearms ammunition clips that had became illegal in Vermont under legislation passed in 2018. He allegedly purchased two 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire.
Those charges and others — including disorderly conduct and alleged violations of his conditions of release — are still pending in Superior Court, after an unsuccessful challenge to the gun law by Misch, which was rejected last year by the Vermont Supreme Court.
Morris and her husband, James Lawton, sold their Bennington home in 2020 and moved to the Burlington area.
SETTLED COMPLAINT
In April 2021, the Bennington Select Board settled through mediation a complaint by the couple before the Vermont Human Rights Commission that alleged Bennington Police did not adequately investigate her complaints of racially based harassment.
The settlement included a payment of $137,000 to Morris’ family and a formal apology from the Select Board.
The incidents involving Morris also led to the Select Board contracting for a review of Police Department policies and procedures by a consulting team from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Its report recommended a citizen-involved review of all police policies and procedures, and consideration of a civilian police oversight board. Those steps were committed to by the Select Board and are ongoing.
The Select Board is expected to vote on a citizen task force’s proposed format for a civilian police review board at its March 28 meeting.