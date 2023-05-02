BENNINGTON — A former teacher at the prestigious Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Massachusetts, accused of raping one of his students repeatedly over the course of several months, had his trial delayed as both sides work toward a possible plea deal.
Legal sources confirm that both sides in the Peter Hirzel child rape case are still far apart on the amount of time Hirzel might serve in a possible plea arrangement to avoid a jury trial, where the victim might have to testify in open court about their abuse. A trial date was set several months ago for a June 2023 jury draw and two-day trial. That date was officially cancelled at a scheduled hearing last week as both sides still seemed to be widely divided, with sources reporting Hirzel’s side not wanting any jail time above what he’s already served and the victim’s family seeking a long prison sentence.
Both sides are currently maneuvering around discovery issues related to the sexual assault. Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady allowed a defense motion to be sealed related to discovery documents requested by Hirzel’s attorneys. No reasons were included in the seal order, but similar cases where discovery was sealed related to minor victim’s data that the courts are reticent to make public.
It is alleged that Hirzel had sexual contact with the underaged teen victim, a former student at Pine Cobble who he befriended, on numerous occasions at his Pownal residence between March and December 2021. He currently faces a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the assault charge.
Hirzel is currently on a home curfew at that same residence as he awaits trial or resolution.