BENNINGTON — The former owner of rental property on Beech Street, which he sold under pressure last month amid mounting fines related to code violations, is attempting to appeal in Bennington County Superior Court Civil Division the court decree that allowed the sale.
Kim Guertin, who owned the property at 202-04 Beech St. through his company, MV Properties Inc., seeks to formally appeal a decree of foreclosure by judicial sale issued in March by the court and sought by the town.
However, the court’s March 15 decision also specified that any appeal would first have to allowed by a judge, and the former property owner has now filed a motion making that request.
Guertin’s company had $95,673.77 in judicially ordered fines outstanding related to a foreclosure action the town pursued in Superior Court over the code violations, and the fine amount was paid to the town as a condition of the property sale.
In his motion for permission to appeal the court’s decree, MV Properties also seeks “all and such other relief as is deemed just and equitable.”
This week, town officials said another business owner, John Babson of Babson’s Apartments, had approached Guertin and made a purchase offer. The subsequent sale to Babson, for $222,000, was recorded March 30 with the Bennington town clerk’s office.
According to town legal counsel Merrill Bent, Guertin had to pay the court-ordered fines, which were still accruing, in order to redeem the property to clear the title and sell it to Babson.
APPEAL ATTEMPT
However, on Monday, an attorney retained by Guertin filed a motion with the court, seeking authorization to appeal the court decision that approved the sale.
The town subsequently filed a motion this week, opposing the former owner’s appeal request.
Attorney Ernest Ciccotelli, of Norwich, who is representing MV Properties Inc. and Guertin, argued in his motion that judicial approval for an appeal should not be required in this instance.
He said the relevant section of Vermont law “applies to foreclosure of a mortgage only. The present action is not a foreclosure of a mortgage, it is the enforcement of payment of fines imposed by the court in the manner of a tax sale.”
Ciccotelli added, “The action may also be to enforce a lien on the property and therefore be considered a foreclosure on a lien, but it is nonetheless not a foreclosure of a mortgage, the purpose of which is to secure a loan. There is no loan, thus there is no mortgage. No mortgage means that [the section of state law] does not apply.”
TOWN RESPONSE
In a written response to the request, Bent stated that it was not timely because a 14-day appeal period from the court’s March 15 judgement and decree in the matter ended on March 29.
She also rejected the argument that the need for the judge’s approval for filing an appeal applies only to a foreclosure involving a mortgage, saying the rule also applies to a situation when “a judgment lien is not satisfied within 30 days of recording ... .”
And Bent argues that the “court granted default judgment against [MV Properties Inc.] on December 2, 2022. M.V. Properties, Inc. has never moved to set aside the judgment of default, though counsel entered an appearance [in February] 2023. Accordingly, defendant has never made a showing that it met the good cause standard for setting aside a judgment of default, nor did it explain why it took no action from service of the complaint on October 21, 2023 until its counsel appeared on February 10, 2023.”
‘UNCLEAN HANDS’
Ciccotelli also contends in his motion that the town acted arbitrarily in pursuing violation actions against Guertin and MV Properties.
“The action that [the town] took against defendant, which included interfering with the sale of the property and driving the sale price down from the town’s own valuation of the property, was an abuse of power,” the attorney contended, “and if left unreviewed will set a precedent for allowing municipalities to engage in prejudicial and discriminatory behavior toward certain residents, thereby depriving them of equal protection under the law.”
In addition, he said the town pursued the violations while Guertin’s wife was ill.
“The long and short of it is that the Town of Bennington singled out my client for some reason yet to be determined,” Ciccotelli said in an email. “This all happened while he was focused (on) care of his wife who is suffering from cancer. What the town did was simply cruel.”
The attorney added, “The result is that the town succeeded in putting Kim into a position where he either sold his property to pay off the astronomical fines the court gifted the town with or the town would simply foreclose for the money owed like it was a tax sale and sold it out from under him.”
Ciccotelli also contended that there were just six alleged code violations and that those were exacerbated or caused by a tenant.
MV Properties Inc. “was fined $95,867.38 for six alleged violations that were the products of tenant behavior,” Ciccotelli argued. “The money was gifted to the Town of Bennington for having done nothing more than encouraging false tenant’s complaints and bringing a frivolous suit for foreclosure in bad faith to the court. Granting such an award for such prejudiced and corrupt behavior by the [the town] demonstrates that the court’s judgment is clearly untenable.”
Bent said in her response, “Defendant M.V. Properties Inc. has not articulated a viable defense to the foreclosure action. In the present motion, defendant argues that the fine is ‘excessive, confiscatory, untenable, and inequitable ...’ Defendant also argues that the town has ‘unclean hands.’ However, the amount of the fine was determined by the court’s Judgment Order entered on May 18, 2022.”
2022 NOTICE
In a January 2022 notice of violations sent by the town to the former building owner, the report cited a bathroom ceiling damaged from a water leak, a missing smoke alarm in a bedroom, a kitchen stove with only one burner operable, no cold water supply, a strong odor of cat urine and other code violations.
In May 2022, the town sought a judgment order from the court to include “an injunction, civil fines, and other relief necessary to cure ongoing and substantial violations [of building, safety and health codes].”
The property was acquired by MV Properties Inc. in a quit claim deed transaction in February 2002.