BENNINGTON — A former Bennington College student who went on to become one of the most influential executives in the movie industry has given part of his photography collection to a scholarship program at the college that turns art donations into scholarship dollars.
The college announced Tuesday that Bruce Berman, Class of 1974, and his wife, Lea Russo, have donated 77 artworks, mostly photographs, to Bennington’s Art for Access program. The initiative generates scholarship dollars through the sale of art on a regular basis, as well as expanding the college’s art holdings. Since its inception, it has received more than 700 works of art and raised nearly $4.2 million.
In addition to serving as an academic resource, the photographs will be displayed throughout campus for students, staff, faculty, prospective students and their families to enjoy, an announcement from the college said.
Berman and Russo’s gift includes photographs by Graciela Iturbide, Mary Ellen Marks, Guillermo Srodek-Hart, Mike Smith and Joel Sternfeld, as well as some 30 photographs by Chilean-born writer, photographer, documentarian, and MacArthur Fellow Camilo José Vergara.
“We are thrilled to accept this donation, which will make a dramatic impact to our collection and scholarship offerings,” Mary Bucksbaum Scanlan, a Bennington trustee and co-chair of the Art for Access committee, said in the announcement. “Bruce and Lea’s gift helps advance the dual mission of this special program.”
Berman and Russo, an art collection manager, previously donated more than 500 works from their collection to The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. The donation to Bennington was made as a meaningful way to downsize the couple’s extensive photography collection before moving from Los Angeles to the Boston area, according to the announcement.
Berman retired as chairperson and chief executive officer of Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment in Los Angeles in 2021, after 24 years at the company helm. His executive producer credits include the "Matrix" trilogy, the "Oceans" trilogy, "Miss Congeniality," "Training Day," "Gran Torino," "Mystic River," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Happy Feet."
Previously, Berman was an executive at Warner Bros. from 1984 through 1996, capped by five years as the company’s president of worldwide theatrical production.
Before Berman earned a law degree and became one of the most influential executives in the film industry, he was interested in photography, and began collecting photographs at an early age. A New York City native, he won the Eastman Kodak Scholastic magazine portfolio scholarship as a high school senior and was interested in a career as a fine art photographer while a student at Bennington, at California Institute of the Arts, and at UCLA.
“I continue to be inspired by Bennington’s commitment to nurturing creativity in all forms,” Berman said in the announcement. “I am delighted that Bennington students — those here today and in the future — will benefit from our gift.”
“We are so grateful to Bruce and Lea for this generous gift and for their continued support of Bennington,” Bennington College President Laura Walker said in the announcement. “This exciting collection will provide meaningful teaching opportunities and expand educational access for future students.”