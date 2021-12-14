BENNINGTON — The winningest man in Mount Anthony Union High School football history died on Monday. Dan Laughlin led the Patriots to a 62-30-1 record during his stint as head coach of the Patriots from 1984-1993, including a couple trips to the state championship game.
Laughlin was a member of one of the most prominent football families of all time, the Rooney family. His cousin, Dan Rooney, owned and operated the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League until his death in 2017. The Rooney family remains owners of the Steelers to this day.
What brought Laughlin to Vermont was his family's purchase of the Green Mountain Race Track in Pownal in 1972. Laughlin served as the track’s general manager.
Current Mount Anthony football coach Chad Gordon played under Laughlin during his final two seasons at MAU, during the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Along with all the success he enjoyed on the gridiron, Gordon said Laughlin’s impact extended off the field.
“He was a very direct, very caring individual,” Gordon said. “He taught football, he taught life lessons.”
Paul Redding is another current member of the MAU football coaching staff who played for Laughlin. Redding described his former coach as no-nonsense.
“He cared. He cared about the kids. He cared about the program, but he expected you to do your job,” Redding said. “There was no funny business. He just demanded respect. He was just one of those guys that was a great coach to play for.”
Laughlin, with his ties to the NFL, offered MAU rare opportunities that helped elevate the program.
Tom Otero served as an assistant coach for all 10 years Laughlin was in charge. He recalls talking football with some of the brightest minds the game has ever seen.
“I can remember sitting in (NFL Hall of Fame coach) Bill Parcells’ office,” Otero said. “Dan, me, (MAU assistant coach) Dave Polen and George Young, general manager of the (New York) Giants.”
“We learned the game of football from very, very good coaches,” Otero said. “And Dan was a great teacher.”
Laughlin took that knowledge and implemented certain aspects into his coaching style with the Patriots. Practice drills and the teaching of certain skills like form tackling and reading progressions are examples of what Laughlin emulated from the professional ranks. It worked.
“We looked around at all the other high schools in the area, and we were ahead of the curve,” Otero said.
Equipment was another way MAU stayed ahead of the competition during the Laughlin era. The weight room that is used to this day by the football program is a product of Laughlin’s time as head coach.
His lasting impact reaches far beyond a weight room. Gordon saw how Laughlin delegated his responsibilities as head coach to his assistants. Now, Gordon has done the same thing as head coach 30 years later.
“He was almost like the CEO of [his] staff. He trusted his assistant coaches and he put a lot of pressure on them to do their job,” Gordon said. “I’ve kind of done the same thing.”
Otero said he kept in contact with Laughlin throughout the years. They would speak around once a month, chatting about the times they shared leading MAU football.
Laughlin was undoubtedly a winner on the field. What he did for student athletes during his time at Mount Anthony goes down as a bigger achievement, according to his former assistant coach.
“So many of our athletes went on to become very successful individuals in life, not just sports. That’s probably the best thing about coaching,” Otero said. “And Dan was so highly looked upon by every player, every coach in the state and the fans. I mean, he could do no wrong.”