DORSET — The former Dorset Village Library board president facing an embezzlement charge after being accused of withdrawing $6,000 from the library’s bank account is now facing another embezzlement charge.
The new charge is related to her employment at a local kitchen supply store. Dorothea Kelly, 62, of Dorset is due to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Criminal Division of Bennington District Court.
Many of the details of the charge will not be released until the arresting affidavit is filed with the court at Friday’s hearing. But Staff Sgt. Chris Miller of the Bennington Sheriff’s Department said Kelly will be charged with a felony count of embezzlement, which means the value of the money allegedly taken is greater than $2,000. The exact amount taken has not been made public yet, Miller said.
Miller said the charge is related to Kelly’s employment at JK Adams in 2019. She was cited Thursday and released with routine conditions, Miller said. She was also issued a trespass order to stay away from JK Adams.
Miller said after news broke about Kelly’s charge related to the library, JK Adams employees went back over their books for the time she worked there and found missing funds.
“They did some digging into their finances and realized some money was missing,” Miller said.
Miller ran the case through the Bennington County State’s Attorney, who directed him to charge her. Miller said Kelly has remained cooperative with the investigation.
He also said there are no other investigations currently underway regarding Kelly.
“As of now, we don’t know of any more,” Miller said.
Kelly was charged with embezzlement from the Dorset Village Library in September after Library Director Erica Shott noticed a $6,000 withdrawal from the library’s operations account on Sept. 9.
Kelly’s name was on the withdrawal slip and Miller’s investigation uncovered surveillance footage showing Kelly making the withdrawal. The money was redeposited into the bank account Oct. 13 without explanation.
Kelly was also cited for trespass at the library in November after she entered a private office area of the library while nobody was there.
Kelly was removed as president of the board of trustees and locked out of all financial accounts by the remaining board members.
Kelly’s certified public accountant license was pulled in 2014 over “unprofessional conduct,” according to the online news site, VtDigger.