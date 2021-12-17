BENNINGTON — Former Dorset library board president Dorothea Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday to an embezzlement charge in Bennington Superior Court, her second criminal charge in two months.
Kelly is accused of stealing an amount of more than $100 from a former employer, JK Adams, a kitchen supply store in Dorset, for whom Kelly acted as chief financial officer in 2019.
In a police affidavit, JK Adams advisor Patrick Wheeler informed officers that, after checking financial records from the store at the time Kelly was their employee, they uncovered evidence that “our ex-CFO may have stolen money from the company.”
Wheeler told police that they had learned about Kelly’s recent arrest from a Dorset library incident, which led them to review their accounting records. According to the affidavit, there were several credit-card charges to Kelly’s company totaling $25,974.49. JK Adams asked for documentation from Kelly on the amounts, but none were forwarded.
Kelly faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted. She faces a similar charge involving the withdrawal of $6,000 from the Dorset Village Library operating account earlier this year, as well as a trespassing violation at the library in November.
Kelly has no prior criminal record in Vermont.