WILMINGTON — A dispute over the use of a former inn is alleged to have escalated to involve anti-Semitism.
In Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, the owner of the former Nordic Hills Lodge and neighbors are separately appealing a decision by the Wilmington Development Review Board.
Last May, the DRB approved the application to allow lodging again at 34 Look Road in a 3-1 decision, a month after neighbors voiced opposition to the plan to allow rentals to groups only with a two-day minimum. The decision says the property must comply with the noise ordinance since it falls within the residential district.
After one year of not hosting lodging or more, Nordic Hills Lodge had reverted to a residential property. Neighbors say the property has not been used as an inn since about 2014.
One of the laws cited in owner Yisroel Teitlebaum’s appeal is the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000. The law was designed to protect individuals, houses of worship and other religious institutions from discrimination in zoning and landmarking laws, according to justice.gov.
In a complaint filed in federal court last week, Teitlebaum contends he is a victim of the town and his neighbors. Wilmington Police Department Officer Ryan P. O'Neil, the Select Board, and neighbors Jennifer Nilsen, Eric Potter and David Boliver are named as defendants.
Deborah and Terrance Perkins purchased the property and ran it as an inn from 2011 through 2014, according to the lawsuit. Hermitage Inn Real Estate Holding Company LLC bought it in 2014 and used it for employee housing before it went back to the couple in October 2019 as part of a tax sale after the Hermitage filed for bankruptcy.
The couple renovated the inn and prepared it for occupancy again before deciding to put it up for sale, according to the lawsuit. The listing noted potential uses such as continuing to lodge large groups, the complaint states.
Prior to Teitlebaum's purchase in June 2021, the three neighbors "did not complain about the property housing large groups of people," according to the suit. Teitlebaum, whose primary residence is in Connecticut, contends they have an issue with his large family practicing Judaism on site.
The neighbors have collectively launched more than 14 complaints with the town or local police over the last couple of years, according to the suit.
One specific complaint involved naked bathing for a religious ritual, the suit states. Another had to do with the belief that the property was being used for lodging or a children's camp prior to local approval.
"Those people are at it again," Boliver wrote to former zoning administrator Mike Tuller in a message included in the complaint. "They have a group of kids there & the noise has been non stop yesterday."
Boliver "has displayed virulent anti-Semitism towards Mr. Teitlebaum," the complaint states, as he mounted a pig's head on a stake where their properties border. The lawsuit claims the pig head was "intended to express contempt and/or hatred" for Teitlebaum based on his religious beliefs.
A photo of the pig's head was included in the complaint. The incident had been investigated by the Wilmington Police Department.
"I'm not aware he was cited for any crime," Town Manager Scott Tucker said.
Boliver did not return a phone call to the Reformer.
Teitlebaum and Potter met to resolve issues in June, the complaint states. Potter allegedly wanted no noise after 4 p.m.
Potter later told Nilsen he would play music by Limp Bizkit loudly so there would be "a whole lot F-bombs" audible to people on the property, according to the complaint. Attorney James Valente, who represents Nilsen and Potter, said Potter told Nilsen he turned music up to drown out drum music coming from Teitlebaum's property and to vent frustration.
Text messages provided by Valente appear to show Teitlebaum and Potter calmly resolving a noise issue. Potter said he would turn down his music.
"I'm just glad we can have these neighborly conversations," Teitlebaum wrote. "A step in the right direction."
Valente said Potter denies writing "Hasedic Jews" in a complaint to the town about the use of the property
Guests of Teitlebaum once asked Nilsen and another woman to leash their dogs, according to the complaint. Nilsen allegedly said, "Well maybe you shouldn't be on this road."
On another occasion, Nilsen allegedly told Teitlebaum's guests to "go back where you came from."
Valente said Nilsen "categorically denies" saying what she is alleged to have said to the guests, and she feels positively toward the young campers even though she opposes the way the property is being used.
Before the lawsuit, Valente said, his clients "were trying to find ways to be friendly and resolve their dispute in a neighborly way."
"It's not common that your neighbors are part of an anti-Semitic conspiracy and they're helping with property-related challenges," he said.
One text message shows Potter advising Teitlebaum on what kind of materials would be needed to keep bears out of an outdoor garbage. Valente said Potter helped chase off bears on multiple occasions, offered to assist with pulling cars stuck in the snow in the driveway at 34 Look Road, and provided advice about installing a fence.
At the end of Shabbat in September, Teitlebaum hosted a group of about 30 family members and friends at the property. Celebrations occurred indoors and outdoors, according to the suit.
Noise prompted complaints from Potter and Boliver to the police, the suit states. O'Neil responded and cited Teitlebaum for noise in the nighttime, which Teitlebaum disputed.
O'Neil asked Nilsen and her husband to write a statement about the event, according to the lawsuit. Nilsen "initially hesitated, responding, 'Ummm,' but then decided. 'We could clearly hear them,' and agreed ...," states the complaint, which relies on body camera recording for police.
Nilsen asked O'Neil to give her copies of the written statement form so she could drop them off for Boliver and Potter to fill out, according to the suit. O'Neil allegedly agreed to do so.
Teitlebaum claims O'Neil did not have probable cause for the offense and acted in malice because he was upset with Teitlebaum.
Teitlebaum was arraigned in October and Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division granted his motion to dismiss in February, according to the suit. A judge found the facts alleged were "insufficient to demonstrate."
Teitlebaum spoke with Tuller, the zoning administrator, in late 2021 or early 2022, according to the suit.
"During their phone call, Mr. Teitlebaum questioned why he was being treated differently than others, and Mr. Tuller stated that following an incident in a nearby town where Hasidic Jews rented spaces and did improper things, he wanted to be sure that Mr. Teitlebaum didn't engage in similar improper conduct," the suit states.
Responding to a written complaint about the use of property, Tuller described the town being "aware of these concerns" and "working to mitigate the situation in your neighborhood." Tuller no longer works in Wilmington; he is town administrator in Jamaica. He could not be immediately reached for comment.
In April 2023, the Select Board approved a new noise ordinance, which states that each "time a police officer is called to a scene of a noise complaint shall be deemed to be a separate offense." Teitlebaum's suit says the new ordinance adversely affects his "ability to freely practice his religion on his property."
"The Select Board's adoption of the new Noise Ordinance incentivizes Mr. Teitlebaum's neighbors to call the police and make multiple noise complaints because each time a police officer is called to a property for a noise complaint shall be deemed a separate offense under the Noise Ordinance," the complaint states. "The motivation of the Town Manager and Selectboard in drafting and passing a revised Noise Ordinance was to limit and/or eliminate Mr. Teitlebaum's practice of religious activities on the Property."
With his lawsuit, Teitlebaum is seeking attorney's fees and costs, injunctive relief, and compensatory and punitive damages. He requested a trial.
"We are deeply troubled by the behavior of the defendants in this lawsuit," said Pietro Lynn, Teitlebaum's attorney. "The allegations in the complaint speak for themselves. Vermonters embrace diversity and support religious minorities. Sadly, that has not been Mr. Teitlebaum’s experience in Vermont. He believes he has been persecuted because of his faith. We expect a jury will agree with him."
The neighbors are being sued for intrusion upon seclusion and nuisance.
"The theory of liability here, intrusion upon seclusion, it has to be a manner that is highly offensive to a reasonable person," Valente said. "As I understand it, these complaints were primarily because of naked male individuals where Mr. Potter's daughter could see them outside of her window and noise that prevented Mr. Potter and Mrs. Nilsen from enjoying their own property."
Additionally, Boliver is being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Teitlebaum is suing the town for religious discrimination, violation of the Free Exercise Clause of First Amendment, and violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. O'Neil is being sued for malicious prosecution in violation of the Fourth Amendment and state law, and abuse of process.
Regarding the federal suit, Tucker said the town is waiting to figure out next steps with its insurance company. Typically, cases are referred to the insurer, Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Tucker said the insurer will select an attorney for the case who also will represent O'Neil.
On Monday, the town's attorney Ed Adrian participated in an environmental court hearing to discuss plans for deposing Deborah Perkins, who is anticipated to provide information about how the inn has been used over the years.
Valente said the environmental court is considering "pretty similar issues" raised at the Development Review Board and also those pertaining to religious freedom.
"We moved for summary judgement almost immediately because our argument is very simple," he said. "Our position in this litigation is that they're trying to draw the litigation out as long as possible and make it as painful as possible for the neighbors to make a pretty simple argument."