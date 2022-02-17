BENNINGTON — William McLaughlin has been sitting in a jail cell for nearly two years. It was a time for him to think about the justice system that's in place, his future, and how his experiences might possibly change the lives of others following in his footsteps.
"I have a great many plans, your honor," McLaughlin told Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones at his change of plea hearing Thursday, when asked about what he wanted to do once he was released.
"One is to be a father to my daughter. That's first and foremost."
With the judge's permission, McLaughlin then went on to vocalize what he sees as a system that perpetrates arrests over rehabilitation.
"I have plans to work for the community, to start a S.C.A.R.S. program of my own, Second Chance at Rehabilitating Self, I call it. I look forward in the future to working with (Deputy State's Attorney Robert Plunkett), if he's interested, and with the court and whoever I can to get this program started with. I think I can reach a lot of the people on the streets and assist them in changing their lives. In the process of helping them, it would help me as well. That would help me as well, keeping me on the right track."
McLaughlin, speaking from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield where he's been since April 2020, went on to explain his ideas and what they might accomplish if given the chance.
"I have a lot of views about helping people on the streets. I've had a lot of time to think about this. I don't think the system is helping the hardened criminals in the coal pits of the streets. ... A lot of those drug dealers could actually be businessmen and entrepreneurs if given the chance, but the system doesn't help us to do that. I would like to be one of the people that can go out in the community and do some good work. That's what I want to do. I want to change that."
McLaughlin, 43, pleaded "no contest" to simple assault and larceny at Thursday's hearing, which was held at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. The plea deal stemmed from two incidents that took place in spring 2020. McLaughlin was charged with aggravated assault, which was later reduced to simple assault. He was also charged with larceny for an incident in which he took someone's car keys in relation to an alleged drug deal.
McLaughlin had been in legal trouble before then. He was one of the numerous drug dealers rounded up as part of "Operation County Strike," where roughly 100 police officers arrested over 50 suspected drug dealers in Bennington County in January 2012 as part of a sweep. McLaughlin, formerly of Troy, N.Y., pleaded guilty to three felony counts later the next year for sale of cocaine, sale of cocaine near a school, two counts of conspiracy to sell drugs and three misdemeanor charges of possession of cocaine.
But McLaughlin's idea outlined Thursday garnered a lot of support from Corsones.
"That's awesome," the judge told him. "I really appreciate hearing that from you. I believe you can be very good at that and possibly make a big difference in our community. I encourage you to follow through with that. I think you would be wonderful in that role and probably change a lot of lives, maybe even save a lot of lives, as well."
"Mr. McLaughlin's plans are to move on from the Bennington community and all of the people associated with these cases," defense attorney Robert Sussman told the judge. "Mr. McLaughlin has very good plans to start a business. He has a very good support system in place. He is an extremely bright individual. I am very confident that once he gets out, he will see it through."
Corsones then accepted the "no contest" plea agreement.
Corsones felt that allowing McLaughlin to serve the remainder of his sentence from this point forward in the community is "entirely appropriate, particularly given his statements on the record today and the good that he can do when he is in the community."
McLaughlin was then sentenced to 11 to 12 months for the simple assault, concurrent, 5 to 10 years, suspended, minus 18 months served, and probation. McLaughlin is scheduled to be released Thursday evening. As of press time, he was still incarcerated.
"Good luck to you, Mr. McLaughlin," Corsones told the defendant just as the hearing ended. McLaughlin then bowed his head and, when he lifted it once again, said, "Thank you."