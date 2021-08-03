BENNINGTON — Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday appointed former Bennington Superior Court clerk Mary Frost as assistant judge in Bennington County, filling a position that has been vacant for nearly a year.
Frost, of Shaftsbury, will start the job sometime this month, according to state court officials.
“We’re lucky to get somebody with the kind of experience that she brings to that position,” Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson said Tuesday in an interview. “She’s just a wonderful selection for the judiciary.”
The Bennington County Democratic Committee, which nominated Frost after an assistant judge retired in October, hailed her appointment. “She’s incredibly qualified,” said Tom Haley, the committee chairman and a member of the Bennington Select Board. “She’s going to be a huge asset to the court.”
Frost, 67, retired as Superior Court clerk for the county in 2015, after five years on the job. Prior to that, she was manager of the court’s criminal and family divisions from 2003-2010, according to a copy of her resume.
When she learned that Assistant Judge Wes Mook had retired, Frost thought being able to take on the role would allow her to give back to the community.
“I’m delighted to serve the community,” she said when reached for comment on Tuesday, soon after receiving her appointment papers. “I will put my best efforts and commitment to the job.”
Each Vermont county has two elected assistant judges, colloquially known as “side judges” because they sit beside a Superior Court judge in certain civil and family court cases. They help determine facts in these cases, though they don’t need to be lawyers.
With training, Grearson said, assistant judges can also handle traffic tickets or uncontested divorces. But they’re not given authority to handle criminal or juvenile cases, he added.
Like Grearson, State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel said she’d worked with Frost while the latter served as court clerk. In addition to Frost’s duties in the judiciary, she was also “well-known for her dedication to public service in Bennington County,” Gabel said.
On top of their judicial roles, assistant judges also serve administrative functions in the county. These include putting together an annual budget that contributes to the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department funding, as well as money to maintain county buildings.
Frost joins the county’s existing assistant judge, James Colvin, with whom she has also worked.
Frost’s resume shows that she entered the legal field in the early 1970s. For the next three decades she worked in various law firms throughout Vermont as legal secretary and paralegal. Since retiring, Frost said she has done some consulting work for the state courts.
She has been appointed as assistant judge until Jan. 31, 2023, according to the Governor’s office. The appointee is required by law to come from the party of the previous office holder; in this case, the Democratic Party.
Afterward, an assistant judge to be elected in November 2022 will start a new four-year term.
When asked Tuesday whether she plans to run for the position in the upcoming election, Frost said she would first like to better understand the job. “I don’t think you really understand it until you’re into it,” she said.