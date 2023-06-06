BENNINGTON — The former board president of the Dorset Village Library appeared at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on Tuesday to plead guilty to two separate counts of embezzlement — at the library and a private Dorset kitchen supply business.
Dorothea Kelly, 62, pleaded guilty to two felony counts — one of embezzling more than $100 from the Dorset Village Library, and the same charge at the J.K. Adams store in Dorset two years earlier.
The plea deal with prosecutors allowed for a three-year deferred sentence, meaning Kelly will not see any jail time and, if she follows her parole conditions, can have her crime expunged permanently from her record. She will also owe the Dorset Village Library and J.K. Adams restitution for the thefts.
Kelly, who lives in Dorset, stood silently at the defense table as prosecutor Robert Plunkett detailed the factual basis for the charges — that between September 2018, and January 2019, Kelly, while acting as the chief financial officer at J.K. Adams, stole nearly $26,000 by illegally charging J.K. Adams credit cards with fraudulent transactions payable to her financial accounting company. Owners of the family-run business were alerted to the embezzlement after checking their financial records soon after Kelly was arrested on a similar charge related to the Dorset Village Library.
That charge stems from the library staff’s discovery that Kelly allegedly withdrew $6,000 in cash from the library bank account on Sept. 9, 2021, while serving as president of the library’s board of trustees, according to police.
When police interviewed her the following day, Kelly said that the bank teller mistakenly wrote the library’s bank account number after she asked for help looking it up. The sheriff’s deputy said Kelly pledged to get the matter “straightened out” with the bank.
The library’s board of trustees allowed Kelly to return the $6,000. But she failed to do so until after she’d been cited to appear in court.
After serving as a library trustee for six years, she was removed from the board in mid-September.
Kelly was a certified public accountant in Vermont. The state indefinitely suspended her privilege to have her license renewed in 2014 after she and her financial firm committed “unprofessional conduct,” according to records with Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation.
The Dorset Village Library, a non-profit organization, serves Dorset and its neighboring communities. The library is partially funded with taxpayer dollars, including $20,000 in a voter-approved appropriation from Dorset residents.
Kelly initially pleaded not guilty to both embezzlement charges two months apart in late 2021. She was facing a maximum of 10 years behind bars and a possible $10,000 fine for each of the felony embezzlement charges if found guilty at trial.
Kelly has no prior criminal record in Vermont. She still faces a sentencing hearing in Bennington where both the library and a representative of J.K Adams are slated to testify. State prosecutor Robert Plunkett revealed that the library board and J.K. Adams do not support the agreement or agree with the possibility that Kelly might have her record expunged if she follows her parole conditions for the next three years. No date has been set for that sentencing hearing as of press time.