BENNINGTON — Former Bennington state Rep. Peter Brady, who died Friday, is being remembered by friends and former colleagues.
Brady was 60 and died unexpectedly of heart failure, according to his obituary.
Calling hours will be at the Mahar Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, to be followed by a memorial service.
Current Bennington state Rep. Jim Carroll, who had known Brady most of his life, described him as a gifted storyteller who was known for his love for his children and grandchildren.
Brady was also something of “a rascal — all his life,” Carroll said. “He was always a good time, and it was fun being around him.”
“I’ve known Brady since we were kids,” Carroll said. “In fact, the first car I ever drove, I smashed up with Brady riding shotgun. And he returned the favor six months later.”
Neither was seriously injured, he said, but the vehicles didn’t fare as well.
Carroll added, “You know, there are some great stories about Pete, but I think one of the things I remember most about him is his love for his children.”
Bennington state Rep. Mary Morrissey, who served with Brady in the Legislature during the late 1990s, also described him as someone who loved his children and family.
“It was a privilege to serve with Peter,” she said. “You know, he tried to look at the issues as I do — not necessarily upon party affiliation. He looked at it as to how it would affect the people of the community.”
Brady was “a good person to work with,” Morrissey said. “He had a good sense of humor — I always said, a good Irish sense of humor. But he also — and I use this in a good way — he said what he meant and he meant what he said. There were no gray areas, and I respected him for that.”
Brady was a Democrat who was appointed by former Gov. Howard Dean in 1995 to fill an unexpired term when Timothy Corcoran left the Legislature after being elected town clerk in Bennington.
One wonderful memory, Morrissey said, is of Brady bringing his children to the state capital during school vacations.
“He would have his son and his daughter come to Montpelier, and he just loved his children and even loved his grandchildren more,” she said.
“I just saw him last Tuesday, which is hard to believe that several days later he passed,” she said. “He was telling me about his grandchildren, and he enjoyed so much the time he spent with them.”
Mike Bethel, who counted Brady as a good friend for many years, said he “was one of the most real people you ever could meet. He would do anything to help anybody out that needed it, even at his own cost. He thought the world of his children and grandchildren, as others have said.
“For someone who came from humble beginnings,” Bethel said, “you would never know it by his character and his will and determination to follow through on things he believed in. If more people would act like Pete Brady, the world would be a better place.”
INTEREST IN POLITICS
Brady’s interest in politics continued throughout his life. He ran unsuccessfully several times for the Select Board and again for the Legislature in 2020.
He was a vice president of the Vermont Labor Council in 1995 when appointed to serve the remainder of Corcoran’s term. He won election to a full House term in 1996.
Brady also had served as moderator of Bennington and of the Mount Anthony Union School District.
According to his obituary, Brady, a resident of Washington Avenue, was born in 1962 in Brooklyn, New York. He came to Bennington at the age of 6 and graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in 1981.
He later graduated from the former Southern Vermont College, receiving an associate degree in business management.
Brady managed several businesses over the years and also worked at NSK, Mack Molding and other local companies.
Contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, through the office of the Mahar Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, 05201.