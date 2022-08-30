MONTPELIER — A woman who prosecuted cases in Bennington County earlier in her career has been appointed as a Vermont Superior Court judge.
Jennifer Barrett, now of Newport, who has served as the state's attorney for Orleans County since 2015, is one of 12 people, six women and six men, whom Gov. Phil Scott has appointed to Superior Court judgeships, according to a statement from Scott's office.
Before taking the job in Orleans County, Barrett served as deputy state’s attorney in Orleans and Bennington counties. As state's attorney, Barrett has prosecuted a range of cases including homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults and domestic assaults, as well juvenile cases, post-conviction relief cases and appeals.
"Jennifer has demonstrated her legal expertise, as well as her commitment to justice and public service, in her role as state’s attorney, and I’m confident she will continue to set a strong example on the bench," Scott said in the statement.
Barrett said she was excited to join "the well-respected Vermonters on the bench and begin tackling the backlog resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic."
"I am humbled by the confidence that Governor Scott has placed in me and am looking forward to continuing my public service career, and the ability to keep serving the people of Vermont," said Barrett in the statement.
Barrett was born in Brattleboro and attended Brattleboro Union High School, as well as the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology. She graduated from Champlain College in 2008 with a degree in computer and digital forensics. She attended the University of New Hampshire School of Law, where she completed an externship with the Judge James Ware, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Barrett is the daughter of Helayne and Steve Barrett, a longtime town of Brattleboro employee who retired last year.
"Helayne and I are very proud of Jennifer's achievements," said Steve Barrett.
A spokesman with the governor's office said Barrett won't be assigned to a court until she is sworn in.