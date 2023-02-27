Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.