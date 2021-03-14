HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The village is looking greener than usual these days.
The annual Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s parade and festival was cancelled late last year, one of the first cancelations due to the pandemic.
This year’s parade has been postponed to September, where a halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration is in the works.
After not being able to have any event last year, the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s committee still wanted residents to get in the spirit and created a “go green” event.
Residents and businesses alike have been encouraged to decorate their buildings in anything and everything green throughout March.
On Saturday, a walk replaced the traditional march as participants met at Wood Park at noon.
Gift cards to local restaurants were awarded by a panel of judges for the best decorations around town.
The Kasulinous family took home the first place prize, while Hoosac Package was awarded first place for businesses.
Around 50 people attended the walk, and although it is far from the town’s usual celebration of people flooding the streets, Saturday’s event signaled a step in the right direction.
Kevin O’Malley, a member of the St. Patrick’s committee, participated in Saturday’s walk.
“Usually we have the streets lined with people,” O’Malley said. “Seeing very few people out, it was kind of … just not the same. We tried to make the best out of the situation we’re in right now.”
O’Malley said the committee is looking forward to September’s parade and believes it will be a big economic boost for Hoosick Falls.
“We want to get it in not only for St. Patrick’s Day, but to get our businesses back out there,” he said. “Our parade has a huge economic impact for local businesses, our bars and restaurants.”