BENNINGTON — The fate of a 5-year-old Siberian husky hangs in the balance as a Bennington judge ponders whether the canine will be forfeited for adoption or released back to the owner, who faces two counts of animal cruelty.
Allan Washburn, 82, of Gale Ferry, Conn., is facing a year of imprisonment on each count after police found the dog inside Washburn’s car in the parking lot at Walmart twice — once in April and another in June of 2022.
The 2002 Saturn vehicle was filled with several of his possessions and, according to a police affidavit, “piled with trash.” The internal temperature inside the car on the second incident was estimated to be 109 degrees. The dog was found “panting, with no water, curled on the vehicle’s passenger seat and lying near piles of trash, old meat, spoiled milk, and expired fruit.”
In the April incident, after being alerted by several women in the parking lot to a dog inside a parked car with no air conditioning, police approached the vehicle to find “Chad” sitting in the car surrounded by the stench of rotting garbage. According to the affidavit, the dog did not seem to be in “major distress” at the time, so police, after witnessing the dog drinking milk, allowed Washburn to drive off.
In the second incident two months later, police again found Chad sitting in the front seat, with no water available to him, and Washburn nowhere to be found. An hour later, Washburn appeared at the car carrying a single jug of milk, according to police.
Washburn testified at the hearing that he inherited the dog after his brother died about three years ago. He told the judge he spends a great deal of time driving from his home in Connecticut to a large property he owns in Shaftsbury in the small Saturn with Chad in the front seat.
“We are together all the time,” Washburn testified. “I take good care of him.”
Washburn testified that he sometimes sleeps in the vehicle with his dog in the back of Walmart in Bennington and allows the dog to run free on his Shaftsbury property. He also countered police testimony that he was in Walmart for an hour. He said he was in Walmart just 20 minutes before being confronted by police and that the dog is treated well, including regular visits to a veterinarian in Pownal. Washburn became emotional after talking about the dog and how his brother’s death allowed them to come together.
However, during cross-examination by prosecutor Andrew Bevaqua, Washburn confirmed leaving the dog alone in the packed vehicle on at least three occasions, including that hot June day in 2022. He was also confronted by documentation that the veterinarian Washburn claimed to visit with Chad had no record of the dog ever being treated or examined in Pownal.
In closing arguments at the hearing, defense attorney Frederick Bragdon told the judge that Washburn doesn’t treat the dog “any differently that he treats himself. He goes everywhere and does everything with this dog. Clearly, my client loves his dog. He doesn’t want to give him up.”
Bevacqua countered that Washburn knowingly left the dog on multiple occasions in the unsanitary car with temperatures inside reaching well above 100 degrees. The dog suffers atrophy in his legs and was malnourished. There are real concerns the defendant cannot provide adequate care for the dog going forward. There’s a good chance Chad will suffer more abuse if returned.
“The state asks that the court allow this forfeiture so that Chad can be adopted to a good, forever home,” Bevacqua said.
Chad is currently at the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington. According to testimony by Cathi Comar, executive director of Second Chance, when they received Chad at the shelter last year after he was removed from Washburn’s care, the dog was underweight for his size, and they noticed his hind legs had atrophied to the point where he was having a hard time walking and running.
“We believe it was because of his cramped living conditions,” Comar said.
Second Chance plans to find Chad a good home if he is officially forfeited through the court. After testimony ended, Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady announced that she would take her decision “under advisement,” and would issue a written decision soon.
When approached after the hearing, Washburn told us that Chad is his “constant companion” and he knows he can keep him safe.
“What happened here did not fall on deaf ears,” Washburn said. “I know I can learn and do things better, differently. I love that dog. We are happy together.”
Washburn’s criminal case is still pending, as is McDonald-Cady’s decision on where Chad gets to live out his days.