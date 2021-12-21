Just days from Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say there's a chance of snow on the ground when Santa comes down the chimney.
AccuWeather's criteria for a "white Christmas" centers around having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday — a qualification that may be easy for some in the U.S. to achieve this holiday season.
"There will be a couple of opportunities for some snow across the Northeast this week as a few weak clipper-type storms move through the region, but any accumulating snow is expected mainly for interior areas from upstate New York into New England," AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said Tuesday.
Places in Vermont that received as much as 10 inches of snow over the weekend could see that snow cover remain until Christmas Day.