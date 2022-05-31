BENNINGTON — A police call for an attempted forced entry into a Burgess Road home Tuesday afternoon ended with officers investigating a stabbing.
On Tuesday at about 1:49 p.m., Bennington Police Department officers were dispatched to 97 Burgess Road for a report of two males trying to gain entry into the home. The two left prior to the arrival of the police.
At the home, residents would not answer police questions and told responding officers that they weren't needed. Officers remained on the scene and eventually determined that a person inside the home had been stabbed.
Officers then entered the residence and found a male with several stab wounds to his arm. Officers treated his injuries until Bennington Rescue Squad arrived; the squad took the male to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call Bennington Police at 802-442-1030 or visit benningtonpolice.com to offer tips.