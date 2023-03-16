STRATTON — For some Vermonters, this week’s nor’easter meant power outages, slick roads and deep snowfalls. But for others, particularly on the ski mountains, the storm meant great skiing and snowboarding.
Stratton picked up 40” over the course of the storm, according to Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager.
“The skiing and riding was unreal,’ Kimiecik said in an email to the Journal. “Getting late season snow will surely help the snowpack, and it will surely help to not only extend the length of the season, but also the quality.”
He said the mountain is 100 percent open and “it’s the middle of March. The trails are edge to edge, the glades are deep, and the snowpack is at its season’s best, with 56” so far in March.”