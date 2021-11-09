MANCHESTER — A lot has changed since Harned-Fowler Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6471 marked its first Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 1946.
Seventy-five years later, members and friends will honor veterans past and present as the post has for generations, with a service at the post on Depot Street at 11 a.m. Thursday.
After the ceremony, military collections loaned by local veterans and their families, the VFW post and the Manchester Historical Society will be on display at the Manchester Community Library. At 5:30 p.m. Chris Conte, the post’s commander, will speak.
Conte said the post continues its mission of serving veterans and the community, much as it has since it was officially founded on April 7, 1946, in a ceremony at Burr and Burton Seminary, with 71 charter members in attendance.
“Where we are is more of a nonprofit to help veterans, and we use the bar to raise money,” Conte said. That includes raising money for regional and national causes such as the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington and the VFW National Home for Children in Michigan, as well as to support local scholarships and initiatives, he said. The post sponsors four scholarships at Burr and Burton Academy, totaling $8,000 every year, Conte said.
“The bar is there as a fun activity and funds our ability to donate to the Veterans' Home,” Conte said. “There's a grant program that veterans can apply for if they need help with their water heater. … Our big thing is really helping veterans and helping their families.”
HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF
The Manchester VFW post was named for two local men who died in the line of duty during World War II.
James P. Harned, U.S. Air Force, a 1940 graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary, died on July 1, 1942, from malaria while being held in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines.
Harvey Klapp Fowler, U.S. Marines, a 1935 graduate of BBS and the fourth generation of his family to attend the school, was killed by mortar fire while landing on Guam in August 1944.
That history was still fresh when the post's adjutant Reginald F. Dorr wrote an Armistice Day message for Nov. 7, 1946, editions of the Manchester Journal. Dorr said, while the world wanted to forget war, “it is too close behind us, and threat of future strife is too real to be ignored.”
Armistice Day, as Veterans Day was first known, "also should be a day for renewing our strength and bolstering our determination to achieve the objective for which so many thousands have fought and died — the goal of permanent peace,” Dorr wrote.
The most recent homecoming of U.S. troops from overseas is much on the minds of Conte, post quartermaster Tom Jackson and veterans like them, they said.
Conte, as part of the 10th Mountain Division, served as a forward observer. His role included "hearts and minds" missions in the villages of Afghanistan, and scouting enemy positions to call in artillery, missile strikes and close-air support.
Conte and Jackson said many veterans of all political beliefs remain upset at the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled — himself included.
The Taliban's military control of the country, and the swiftness with which it swept to power when the U.S. left, could not have taken decision-makers by surprise, Conte said.
"I was a private first class in Afghanistan. And I knew this stuff that was claimed they didn't know. Anywhere we haven't been, the Taliban had control for 10, 20 years. Unless the American troops are physically in control, the Taliban’s been in control of that place," Conte said. "If we walk through the village, they would leave, and then we leave, and they just come right back in."
Jackson and Conte were also troubled by the number of Afghan people who helped the U.S. effort, but were left behind during the withdrawal.
"It does bother me with the way it all ended," Jackson said. "I've had many friends [who] served over in that area. And they've struggled with how the whole thing went down. And it's just there was no plan. It appears that there was no real plan.
"Even though I was in the submarine force, we wouldn't leave our brothers and sisters behind. That was definitely something we never even contemplated if one of our brothers or sisters was hurt or needed help," he added. "We were there for them, just like they were there for us. So leaving people behind hurts a lot of people. You know, because that's just not the way we are as a military."
A SPECIAL CONNECTION
Conte, a U.S. Army veteran who spent a year in Afghanistan, and Jackson, a retired chief naval officer, said their main concern — as veterans and as part of the post’s leadership — is the way veterans are treated and cared for by their government.
They see their role as making sure that human connections, from people who know what it means to serve, remain strong in a world where menus on phones and websites have largely replaced in-person service.
"It's very much the camaraderie that you get in the military. And even though I didn't serve with any of the guys here, we all served, even though we served generations apart," Conte said. "There's still that same mutual feeling."
Jackson, as a veterans service officer for Vietnam Veterans of America, is one of seven such officers for the entire state of Vermont, and the only such resource south of Rutland.
While Jackson and Conte said the Veterans Affairs' doctors and nurses do a great job providing care, its bureaucracy and its growing reliance upon web-based service leave those needing the personal touch, or lacking tech proficiency or an Internet connection, confused and isolated.
Conte said calling the phone number for the Bennington clinic leads to a transfer to the VA Medical Center in White River Junction — a small thing, but an important thing to older veterans who want to talk to someone they know.
"[Jackson] and I are annoyed by it. And we’re young, kind of tech-savvy guys," Conte said. "If you ask a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran to go on the website and do it — half our members don't have email addresses."
For example, Jackson said, veterans can ask for Community Care — a network of providers outside the VA who can provide care when VA services are not readily available. But many veterans in the area don't know they can ask for it, and wind up making the trip to Bennington, Rutland or White River Junction, a 90-minute drive from the Northshire.
"They'll always try to set your appointment up in White River Junction, or the clinic down in Bennington or the clinic up in Rutland ... unless you actually ask," Jackson said. "And again, I think it's a good program, but the VA doesn't offer that. They expect the veteran to ask for it."
As a veterans service officer, Jackson works with veterans to help them navigate the bureaucracy. His first session with a client usually runs about 45 minutes, he said. "And that's just getting to know them."
"But we're the only ones that can sit down with a veteran, and we can explain to them [instead of] them having to go on and trying to figure it out themselves. And we all do the best we can with health of veterans," Jackson said. "A way the state could improve is if they were to actually look at the way some of the other states in our country deal with it, which is having a county service officer. So they have someone in each county that has that ability, and the veteran can get that one-on-one attention they need."
Recent news about veteran mental health challenges and a high rate of suicide among those who served in post-9/11 missions also hits home for both men.
"It’s personal to me," Conte said. "Just this past year, my company from Afghanistan, we've officially lost more people to suicide than we have to combat. So mental health’s an issue."
"From my personal experience is the VA mental health care system is doing the best it can with what it has. And I do choose those words carefully," Jackson added. "Because like any other town, county, city, whatever, there are not enough mental health specialists out there — period. And we've gotten better with trying to reduce the stigma that's attached, that if you're getting mental health care, that there's something wrong with you. There's nothing wrong with you. Getting the mental health care is actually a sign of strength, because you realize that you're struggling with what's going on. And you're reaching out, hoping that someone can help you."