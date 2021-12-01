The Vermont Climate Assessment released last month says the state has gotten warmer and wetter in the past 120 years, as climate change from greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues.
“Average winter temperatures in Vermont are generally well below 32 degrees Fahrenheit ... but have steadily increased by roughly 3.3 degrees Fahrenheit since the early 1900s,” states the report, which was drafted by the University of Vermont’s Fund Institute for Environment. “Winter temperature variability also is significant, as temperatures may range more widely during the winter season.”
But cross-country skiing centers and longtime supporters of Nordic skiing throughout Southern Vermont didn’t need to see a report to know the state’s winter climate is changing — or that they need to adapt new strategies for the sport’s long-term survival.
“The last 15 years, getting open Christmas week is less than a 50-50 chance,” Malcolm McNair of Viking Nordic Center in Londonderry said. “Nowadays, the first week in January, there’s usually enough snow to start skiing.”
Less snowfall? Warmer temperatures? More winter rainstorms and warm winds that melt away snow? Nordic touring centers in Bennington and Windham counties reported they’ve seen all of the above over the the past several years.
Sverre Caldwell of Peru has seen the difference made by climate change all over the world. Caldwell should know: He is, in no particular order, the son of four-time U.S. Olympic cross-country coach John Caldwell; the 1988 U.S. Olympic Nordic coach; the former director of Stratton Mountain School’s highly decorated Nordic program and T2 elite team, whose members include gold-medal winner Jessie Diggins; and the father of U.S. Olympic ski team member Sophie Caldwell-Hamilton.
“It’s always tricky. You think, ‘Oh, when I was young, the snowbanks were bigger.’ But they actually were,” Caldwell said with a chuckle Wednesday.
Caldwell has seen ski seasons grow shorter and the sport’s second-biggest stage, the Nordic World Cup, start requiring snowmaking at race venues. “It used to be you could race anywhere. Now, you can’t have a a big race unless you have snowmaking,” he said.
“The most obvious thing to see is that a lot of the Nordic centers that aren’t in snow pockets are having real trouble,” Caldwell added. “They clearly aren’t getting as much snow as they were 30 to 40 years ago.”
Caldwell has also seen Nordic athletes, including four-time U.S. Olympian Andy Newell of Shaftsbury, become advocates in the fight against climate change, as part of the Protect Our Winters movement.
“They see it for our sport, but they see it as part of a bigger problem,” Caldwell said. “It’s a major problem. We have to start listening to the scientists.”
Across Nordic touring centers in Southern Vermont surveyed for the story, the narrative was largely the same: Warmer, wetter weather has forced areas to pay more attention to keeping the trails groomed and standing water from collecting in low spots. Kelly Kahler at Timber Creek Cross Country Ski Area in West Dover, Ian Black of Wild Wings Ski Touring Center in Peru and McNair all said trail maintenance and drainage have proven crucial in dealing with warmer, wetter winters.
That leaves out Prospect Mountain Nordic Ski Center in Woodford, which, thanks to its elevation in the Green Mountains, regularly hits the jackpot on snowstorm totals. But even Prospect is considering adding snowmaking, office manager Al Santopietro said Wednesday.
“We’re pretty consistent here because of our elevation, but we’re more worried about shorter seasons,” Santopietro said. “Last year, we ended up closing in late March. A lot of years, we make it through to late April.”
Reese Brown of Woodstock, the director of the Cross Country Ski Areas Association, said the No. 1 climate effect seen by members is rain — more often, and in greater quantities. Early-winter conditions like this year’s, with small amounts of snow, are “not abnormal at this point,” he said.
“We’re not starting off as a banner winter. We see the same thing other times of the year, where it gets warmer earlier, snow melts faster, and the season is shorter.”
But operators are not giving up. In addition to raising trail beds and improving drainage to keep them out of standing water, they reported using hay as insulation to store snow, removing rocks and roots, so less snowpack is needed for a skiable trail, and pruning the the tree canopy so more snow lands on the trail.
At Viking Nordic Center, McNair said forested trails also help the snow to stay in place. But in his experience, warm wind is a bigger enemy than rain. “There were days where we had 3 feet of snow here, and 24 hours later there was nothing left, because it’s a warm wind.”
KEY FINDINGS
The climate report, issued Nov. 9, said average temperatures in Vermont have increased by nearly 2 degrees since 1900, with winter temperatures increasing 3.3 degrees since 1960. According to the report, precipitation has increased 21 percent since 1900, with 2.4 more days of heavy precipitation than in the 1960s, mostly in summer.
The effects on wildlife and agriculture are also significant. About 70 bird species are expected to disappear from Vermont in the next 25 years because of climate change, including the common loon and hermit thrush. And moose numbers are projected to decline, though white-tailed deer populations are expected to increase.
Increasing precipitation and weather variability will complicate growing conditions for many crops, including maple syrup, but could also benefit some crops. And the state might see an increase in both extreme weather, such as damaging rain storms, and drought, affecting water supplies and crops.
Transportation remains the state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, with heating a close second, the report says. “Reducing energy use in these sectors by choosing more efficient vehicles, selecting heat sources with less emissions, and weatherizing homes will help Vermont meet its energy goals,” the report says.
The study recommends steep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, especially in transportation and heating. “Electrifying these sectors can significantly reduce Vermont’s carbon footprint ... especially since Vermont’s electricity has the lowest carbon intensity in the country,” a statement announcing the findings said.
RECREATION IMPACT
Unlike downhill ski areas, most Nordic touring centers don’t have snowmaking and aren’t large enough to afford such a large equipment and labor investment.
“Other winter sports, such as Nordic skiing and snowmobiling, are more vulnerable to climate change and will probably be highly impacted by the changing climate,” the report says.
According to the report, alpine skiing is expected to remain viable in Vermont until 2050, but the season is expected to be as much as a month shorter (under a high emissions scenario) or two weeks shorter (with lower emissions).
McNair was candid about that long-term prognosis.
“People ought to get out to learn how to ski. Do it now and write about it, so their grandchildren know what it was all about,” he said.