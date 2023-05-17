BRATTLEBORO — A Vermont senior citizen is one of more than 150 victims who have lost nearly $650,000 in total to an internet scam originating in Florida.
According to an indictment filed in federal court in Vermont, the victim, who is not identified, lost $25,000 to scammers in Florida purporting to be from Geek Squad, a compute repair group, which is affiliated with Best Buy.
On May 26, 2022, a special investigator with the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a complaint about an email sent to an elderly Vermonter regarding a $329.99 renewal for an accounting software package.
"The cyber actor, pretending to be a member of Geek Squad, instructed [the victim] to download software to their computer, which allows for remote access and remote control of computer software," wrote Special Agent Leah Bogdanowicz in her affidavit. "Victim allowed the cyber actor to take remote control of the laptop using the downloaded software. The cyber [actor] instructed [the] victim to log into their banking system during the remote session."
Once the cyber actor had control, he moved $25,000 from the victim's savings account into the victim's checking account.
The victim was told the deposit was meant to be a $250 refund on the renewal fee and was told to wire $25,000 as repayment to Geek Squad.
"A few days later, [the] victim was reviewing their bank statements and saw that the money came from their own savings account and realized that they had been scammed," wrote Bogdanowicz, who identified victims in Tennessee and South Carolina.
Bogdanowicz learned that the account holder for the accounts receiving the scammed funds were Pradip Sau and his wife, Debalina Sen, who live in Orlando, Florida.
Sau and Sen came to the United States in December 2018 on a cultural exchange program through the Gare Nanak Institute of Hotel Management, which is a hotel management school in India.
"Within a week after each of the deposits, payments via money transfer companies to India would occur, averaging approximately $1,200," wrote Bogdanowicz. "By breaking down the funds into smaller amounts, I believe that the money is being structured to avoid required reporting regulations for transactions in the U.S."
According to records provided by Western Union, Wise, Remitly and World Remit, payments from Sau and Sen's accounts were sent to recipients in India. Other recipients of the transfers included current or former students who originally came to the U.S. on visas from India, she wrote.
"I believe that Sau, Sen and the several other Indian students are part of a 'money mule' network in the United States, receiving money through technical scam calls that are supported via computer intrusion and then laundering those victim funds to India."
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines a money mule as "someone who receives and moves money that came from victims of fraud."
In some cases, but not in this, wrote Bogdanowicz, some mules are not aware they are assisting fraudsters.
"They have engaged in this activity for almost four years ... and their bank accounts often show personal purchases with the money used from the victims quickly after the funding is deposited into their accounts," she wrote.
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be wary of unsolicited emails, especially if you don’t remember doing business with the company they claim to come from. Even if you do business with a company, states the BBB, be careful if you receive an email you didn’t ask for or authorize.
People who sign up for a service or subscription should ask for invocies and should check to make sure the business has a BBB Accredited Business Seal.
According to AARP, scammers often rely on fear or a sense of urgency to induce people to transfer money.
"When a scammer calls to inform you that there is a crisis or major problem, your mind automatically goes into high gear, seeking a solution,” Roy Baumeister, a social psychologist, told AARP. “So when this person tells you the problem can be solved with one or two easy steps, that sweeps you along.”
Sau and Sen stand accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Folks who get a call or email someone purporting to be from Geek Squad should reach out to Best Buy at 888-BESTBUY before divulging any information.
The Vermont Secretary of State's Office also offers resources for consumers who believe they have been scammed. For help or more information, call 800-649-2424 or email AGO.CAP@vermont.gov.