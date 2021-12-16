Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.