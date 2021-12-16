ROCKINGHAM -- A Florida doctor was arrested Thursday morning and charged with the 2019 second degree murder of a Boston truck driver who was delivering produce to Vermont restaurants.
Vermont State Police painted a picture of an extreme road rage incident; the two men did not know each other.
Dr. Jozsef X. Piri, 49, of Naples, Fla., formerly of West Simsbury, Conn., was arrested at a supermarket Thursday morning in Naples, as he was on his way to work, according to Florida law enforcement officials.
He is due in a Florida courtroom Friday afternoon, to face charges of being a fugitive from justice in Vermont.
He is charged with killing Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, who was shot to death as he was driving a Katsiroubas Produce truck on Nov. 1, 2019 on Route 103 in Rockingham.
When Fonseca-Rivera did not return to Katsiroubas' headquarters in Boston that night, company officials checked the GPS coordinates of his truck, and discovered the truck wasn't moving. They called state police, who discovered Fonseca-Rivera dead, slumped behind the wheel of his truck, a gunshot wound to the head.
Using area surveillance cameras, Vermont State Police were quick to identify Piri, whose truck was caught on numerous area cameras, showing it in front of the Katsiroubas Produce truck immediately before Rivera was shot.
Piri, during his first interview with detectives on Nov. 2 at his home in Connecticut, said he was having "a (expletive) day" on Nov. 1, due to well pump problems at his home in Londonderry, and he was rushing back to Connecticut for a concert at the Foxwoods casino later that day. He denied knowing anything about the incident.
But that claim proved to be false, along with other issues, according to the affidavit, as later investigation showed that within hours of the shooting, Piri was searching online on his cell phone for information about the crime, even before Fonseca-Rivera's body was discovered. Police said he later deleted those searches.
State Police investigators constructed a meticulous timeline from various surveillance cameras, a federal license plate reader on Interstate 91, and GPS information that placed Piri's Toyota Tundra pickup truck in front of the produce truck at about the time the truck stopped moving.
Police suggested they believe that Piri might not have even gotten out of his truck to shoot Fonseca-Rivera, saying he had a handgun holster right next to his seat in the truck, and that he could easily open the rear window in the cab of his truck via a button on his dash. No shell casings were ever found near the murder scene, police noted.
When police searched the Piri vacation home on Mansfield Lane in Londonderry in 2020, they found numerous weapons, including a 9 mm Walther handgun that could have fired the fatal bullet, but that key components of the weapon, the barrel and the slide, were missing.
Police said the missing gun parts were at odds with Piri's otherwise painstakingly careful and meticulous habits of storing his extensive gun collection. The affidavit said that Piri was on the radar of federal gun inspectors because he had purchased so many firearms in the past two years, and he was suspected of gun trafficking.
The Vermont State Medical Examiner determined that Rivera would not have been immediately incapacitated by the gunshot injury to his face and neck, and would have had time to pull his truck over into the breakdown lane. He was on the phone at the time he apparently was shot, affidavits said, but aside from giving a little grunt, did not alert his friend to any problem. He had told the friend he was trying to pass a vehicle in front of him, which kept speeding up and slowing down.
The friend told police he told Fonseca Rivera to honk at the driver.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steve Brown said he did not know how soon Piri would be brought back to Vermont. It would
depend on whether Piri waives his extradition to Vermont or fights it, he said.
"We're waiting to hear back from Florida," he said. Brown refused to answer a question about why it took police more than two years to arrest Piri, given that he was on their radar immediately.
"I'm not going to comment on the timing of the arrest," he said.
Court records indicated that Piri and his wife moved to Florida from Connecticut this March.
Two Vermont State Police detectives were in Florida this morning and were present for his arrest, according to state police spokesman Adam Silverman.
The Collier County Sheriff's Department booking record showed that Piri was born in Romania. He also listed on his webpage for the Physicians Regional Medical Group in Naples that he was fluent in both English and Hungarian. He and his wife, Dr. Betty Kupracz, are both medical doctors and graduates of a medical school in Hungary, they both previously worked in the Hartford, Conn., area. The family also owns a vacation home on Mansfield Lane in Londonderry, with a view of Magic Mountain ski area.
If convicted, Piri would face a minimum 20 years in prison.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.