Clarksburg declares a state of emergency as its town hall floods; Many North Adams roads closed due to 'significant flooding'

A drenching rain event soaked the Berkshires overnight — a deluge that continued Monday, causing areas of flooding and blocked roadways throughout Berkshire County.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the town of Clarksburg declared a state of emergency, advising people to stay off the roads.
There has been “significant damage throughout the town,” said Clarksburg Town Administrator Carl McKinney.
“We’ve had major collapses on Horrigan Road, West Road. We’ve got significant flooding on Cross Road, we’ve got debris and limbs and a lot of gravel, which can be dealt with,” McKinney said. “And town hall is flooded.”
McKinney said that due to the velocity of the north branch of the Hoosic River, 8 feet of the embankment where the old Briggsville Dam used to be has been “taken away.” The embankment goes up to condos on Carson Avenue.
McKinney provided a warning to “stay the heck away from the rivers because if you fall in, there’s nothing we can do for you.” So far, there haven’t been any car accidents in town, he said.
As for town hall, it still has power. Town employees, including McKinney, are using water pumps to remove what is now 2 inches of water from its ground floor, including in the police department and the administrative assistant’s office. They’re currently trying to prevent the treasurer’s office from flooding.
“I’m kind of figuring out how Noah felt,” McKinney said. “Town hall has taken on a comparable amount of water to the Titanic, so we’ve got that tarped off to re-divert the water elsewhere, and we’ve got the sump pumps on.”
North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey said police, fire, highway and ambulance services have been working since 1 a.m. Monday on issues caused by the storm, including downed trees, flooding and damaged roads.
Macksey said there’s been significant damage to State Street, Church Street, Eagle Street, Bryant Street, West Shaft Road, Houghton Street, Brooklyn Street, Frederick Street, Fuller Street, Barth Street and Millard Avenue.
“All these streets have had extensive water running through them into people’s basements,” Macksey said.
At one point, authorities on Church and State streets diverted traffic into each other, creating a bottleneck that had to wait until the rain subsided and the city could check the damage.
Macksey said the city had to evacuate three properties because of extensive flooding and concern about electric and gas. The fire department has been working with homeowners, pumping out basements and trying to keep routes of traffic open.
WASHINGTON FLOODING
In the town of Washington, officials said Route 8 is flooded at the Town Park and Frost Road near Washington Mountain Road on Monday and they advised drivers to “seek alternate routes or be prepared to take precautions in these areas.”
Elsewhere in town, other culverts in town are approaching flood stage and the highway crew is monitoring the best they can. Residents were being advised to check culverts underneath their driveways for debris blockage.
SOME ROADS CLOSED IN GREAT BARRINGTON, SHEFFIELD
In an effort to keep people from driving through deep water, the Great Barrington Fire Department posted a warning to Facebook on Monday morning, saying there’s no telling what is under that water, and to not risk it. Moving water is non-negotiable, the post said.
“Do NOT Drive into moving water,” the post said. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
Some motorists took a few chances, however.
“People didn’t listen to us and they kept going around the signs,” said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, as he drove around Monday morning checking on problem roadways that police had closed due to flooding.
As the rain slowed around 6 a.m. Storti added, the catch basins were beginning to absorb the overflows. Route 41 near Welcome Street had the worst flooding, he said, noting that it had mostly cleared up by around 9 a.m.
In Sheffield, police had to close a washed-out Weatogue Road near Bartholemew’s Cobble, said Police Chief Eric Munson III. The road is dirt and so this is a “chronic issue,” he said.
A section of Rannapo Road also had to be closed, Munson said, due to water that in some places reached 1 1/2 feet deep.
“It’s messy,” he said, noting that the Housatonic River “is very high.”
KEEPING AN EYE ON INFRASTRUCTURE
According to Adams Town Administrator Jay Green, the town’s Department of Public Works is monitoring flood conveyances, most of which were flowing water as of 10 a.m.
“The Jordan Street culvert had substantial water flow through it,” Green said. “That culvert is due for reconstruction using FEMA funds, so that area is being monitored.”
Green said Adams’ aging infrastructure requires a more comprehensive approach to storm responses.
“We have sustained significant rainfall. The system is working, but as with all infrastructure that’s very old, it’s labor-intensive, and we can’t do it all,” Green said.
Green asked that residents be patient with the town, and that they report any flooding safety issues to the DPW office, at which point the town will prioritize and address.
For the past 5 to 6 years Adams has been paying close attention to flood conveyances, Green said. Some are on private property, which restricts access. And some are undersized based on the type of storms the Berkshires has seen recently.
“We’re getting a lot of rainfall in a short period of time, and the conveyances weren’t designed to handle that,” Green said. “If you get a storm like this with a substantial amount of rainfall in a short period of time, it will tax every town and community’s infrastructure because of the way it was designed.”
Eagle reporters Jane Kauffman, Sten Spinella, Clarence Fanto and Heather Bellow contributed to this story.