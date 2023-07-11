MANCHESTER — The rainstorm that caused so much devastation throughout Vermont on Sunday and Monday apparently caused a good deal less damage in the Northshire than was experienced in the nearby mountain towns.
“It’s fortunate that we didn’t get the rain they got on the other side of the mountain,” Manchester Fire Chief Chris Towslee said.
The Town of Bennington was largely spared from the flooding.
"Some of the small streams may have come over their banks," said Town Manager Stuart Hurd, but nothing of consequence. And the Walloomsac water level held at 6 feet, well below the 8-foot flood level, he said. The initial rainfall projection of 4.5 inches were concerning; instead, Bennington only experienced 1.84 inches.
"Thankfully that really was the key," he said. He said more rain is expected later this week, and stressed that the flooding was not good for the state, "but Bennington was very lucky."
That’s not to say the region escaped the floodwaters entirely. As of Tuesday morning, Route 7A in Arlington still had standing water slowing traffic in a low-lying stretch near the Battenkill River. Sunderland Hill Road near the Casella transfer station was closed, as the Battenkill jumped its banks. Durham Road, a dirt road that runs parallel to the to Vermont Railway tracks between Sunderland and Arlington, was also closed.
Towslee said a rescue was conducted by a swift water rescue team from North Carolina. Some workers at the WCW Inc. facility on Natural Form Way were surrounded by about two feet of water, but were able to walk out through the floodwaters with assistance, Towlsee said.
Towslee said the Manchester Variety Store at the corner of Depot Street and Richville Road (the former Kilburn’s) was hit hard by flooding, as were homes on Green Mountain Drive.
On Tuesday, it was evident that a good portion of Green Mountain Drive had washed into a field across Richville Road, as was the case in flooding two years ago. Septic service trucks and workers could be seen at the neighborhood’s privately-owned sewage pump at the corner of Richville Road and Natural Form Way.
A portion of Rootville Road in Manchester was still closed Tuesday. But that gravel road, which has been heavily damaged by floods in the past, was a far better condition than it could have been, thanks to some quick thinking.
As Town Manager Scott Murphy explained, the Bromley Brook culvert on Rootville Road is due to be replaced, and a contract had just been finalized to do the work this summer.
“In anticipation and knowing the floodwaters might hit that area, we parked one of Brent Hermann’s excavators up there just in case the day before,” Murphy said. “Sure enough yesterday we had to pull the aging culvert. In doing so they managed to save 90 percent of the road.”
While there was some stone washout in the road and some damage along one shoulder, most of the road was in good shape Tuesday morning.
“The thought now is to reinstall that slightly damaged culvert as a temporary measure until the new culvert comes in,” Murphy said.
Until this spring, Murphy was town manager for five years in Ludlow. He remains concerned about that town, which sustained catastrophic damage from heavy flooding. The town received a shocking 5.6 inches of rain, leaving streets and buildings under not just water, but huge piles of mud and debris.
“It’s a disaster,” Murphy said, “The access road is a mess and the railroad trestle has collapsed.”
Much of Vermont Railway’s line runs along the Battenkill. Peter Young, the railroad’s general counsel, said it was too soon to say whether the tracks in the Northshire would require repairs.
“We are in the process of inspecting and assessing damage throughout the system and preparing to make repairs as soon as we can get into the affected areas,” the railroad’s general counsel, Peter Young, said Tuesday. “We are still in the process of figuring out what’s out there.”
“The first essential element is to inspect and ensure the integrity of the rail ties, the ballast and track structure, and then make any repairs need to if there are washouts or other areas where the rail bed has been weakened,” he added.