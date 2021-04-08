LONDONDERRY — Amy Harlow has been hired to serve as the new principal at Flood Brook School.
Superintendent Randi Lowe of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union announced the hire at the Taconic & Green Regional School District board Tuesday.
“I am pleased and excited to share that we have hired a new principal for the Flood Brook
School,” Lowe wrote in her report to the T&G board.
Harlow is currently the principal at Washington Village Campus of the Echo Valley Community School District, which is part of the Central Vermont Supervisory Union.
The Washington Village School serves students in grades pre-K through fourth grade in the towns of Orange and Washington. The school was formerly pre-K through eighth grade before it was split into two campuses, Lowe wrote.
Harlow will replace Neal McIntyre, who resigned as principal Feb. 12. Former BRSU superintendent and Manchester Elementary Middle School principal Jackie Wilson stepped in as interim principal after McIntyre’s departure.
At the T&G board meeting Tuesday, Lowe told the board that Harlow has connections to the Rockingham area.
“She is a solid, experienced leader,” Lowe said. “She hit so many of the character traits we were looking for.”
Harlow was supposed to start meeting staff and connecting this week.
Her first day at the helm will be July 1.
Lowe told the board the hiring process was comprehensive.
In her report, she detailed that process saying the search began by meeting with teachers, staff and families to find the characteristics and skills that would be a good fit and they wanted to see in their next leader.
“This information was synthesized and used as a guide to the process,” Lowe said.
An interview team reviewed all qualified candidates and identified four top candidates, who then spent an afternoon completing performance tasks, which included assessments of written communications skills, content knowledge, and data analysis skills.
There was also an interview with a group of middle school students, which Lowe said all of the candidates identified as the highlight of the day.
They were also interviewed formally.
Harlow was identified as the top candidate, Lowe wrote, and she came for a student-led tour as well as a meeting with T&G board chair Herb Ogden, interim principal Jackie Wilson, who is also the former superintendent of the BRSU, and Lowe.
Lowe said both interview teams identified Harlow as the top candidates and labled her performance test results as strong.
“In reviewing the characteristics and skills the Flood Brook staff and families were looking for, Amy was the strongest match,” Lowe said. “She values instructional leadership and outdoor education. She recognizes the importance of effective communication and believes in building the strengths of teachers and working with them in a truly collaborative way. She is caring,compassionate and student-centered. I look forward to having her join our BRSU Team.”
Harlow, who has been in her current position for five years, will be paid a salary of $100,000, prorated for the number of days she works the first year.