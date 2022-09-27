2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Ezra Miller attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. They face charges for breaking into a Stamford home; they own property in town.

 Charles Sykes — Invision via AP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Actor Ezra Miller will be arraigned in October in Bennington Supreme Court for their felony and misdemeanor charges.

Miller, 29, who plays “The Flash” in the DC movie universe, owns a home in Stamford. On May 1 at about 6 p.m., the Vermont State Police were sent to Country Road in that town in response to a possible burglary.

Allegedly, Miller was caught on security footage breaking into a man’s home while he was away, according to court documents. The footage shows Miller stealing liquor from the residence. The man who called the police also stated that he was afraid of Miller because of “unpredictability” and possession of firearms by the actor.

Miller’s court date was originally Sept. 26, but it was delayed until Oct. 17 because of Rosh Hashana.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.