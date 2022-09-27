BENNINGTON — Actor Ezra Miller will be arraigned in October in Bennington Supreme Court for their felony and misdemeanor charges.
Miller, 29, who plays “The Flash” in the DC movie universe, owns a home in Stamford. On May 1 at about 6 p.m., the Vermont State Police were sent to Country Road in that town in response to a possible burglary.
Allegedly, Miller was caught on security footage breaking into a man’s home while he was away, according to court documents. The footage shows Miller stealing liquor from the residence. The man who called the police also stated that he was afraid of Miller because of “unpredictability” and possession of firearms by the actor.
Miller’s court date was originally Sept. 26, but it was delayed until Oct. 17 because of Rosh Hashana.