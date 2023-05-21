WHITE CREEK, N.Y. — Five Bennington-area teenagers were injured in a rollover on Washington County Route 68 on Friday night near the state line, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy said first responders arrived to find the vehicle, carrying five teenagers, all female, had left the road while traveling westbound and overturned.
Two of the occupants are 15 years old, and the other three are 16.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, one of the occupants was flown to Albany Medical Center with critical injuries; a second was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries; and the other three were transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
The Shaftsbury Fire Department and Bennington Rescue Squad were among agencies responding to the scene. The Washington County Sherriff’s Office is investigating, and was assisted at the scene by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team, New York State Police, the Cambridge and White Creek fire departments, and the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad.