BRATTLEBORO — A sunny spring afternoon tends to lead people to their favorite fishing spot as they go out to enjoy the weather. For many, it goes without an incident, but the danger level goes up when you go fishing off of an active railway bridge.
A man who trespassed onto the North Bridge on Putney Road on Thursday afternoon found that out the hard way, but he was rescued thanks to the quick actions of Spencer Knickerbocker, the manager of Vermont Canoe Touring Center near the confluence of the West and Connecticut rivers. Knickerbocker was going about his day when he heard a loud train horn and saw a man fall into the river.
“I was near our waterfront and heard the train blowing its horn for a longer duration than usual, and by the time I was able to get a view of the bridge I saw the man fall into the water, and he started yelling for help,” said Knickerbocker. “I grabbed a flotation device and jumped in the water, and swam out to him and brought him to shore. It all happened very quickly.”
Knickerbocker recalled that the man said he was hit by the train but also heard the conductor for Amtrak say that he jumped before the train could hit him. Knickerbocker was able to bring the man to the shore that’s opposite the Vermont Canoe Touring Center.
“He was struggling a lot and said his back was hurt,” added Knickerbocker. “I swam him into very shallow water and had him stay floating there until EMTs arrived, since his back was badly injured.”
Brattleboro Fire Capt. Eric Poulin was one of the first responders on scene and told the Reformer that Knickbocker’s actions contributed to a positive outcome. The Fire Department estimated that the fall was about 20 to 25 feet.
Poulin said the man had injuries to his back and some scrapes and abrasions, but it wasn’t clear if the injuries stemmed from the fall or if he was hit by the train.
Access to the area was a little difficult, as crews were not able to bring their vehicles right down the waterline, but they were able to use the trails along the river to bring the person up to a Rescue Inc. ambulance.
Brattleboro Police also responded to the North Bridge on Putney Road. The man was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was picked up by a medical helicopter and taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., for further observation.
According to a Brattleboro Police statement, it appears the man was fishing off the train bridge when the train came through, but the investigation is still on going. In an email to the Reformer, Amtraks’ public relations manager Jason Abrams said the man was not hit by the train.
Brattleboro Police encourage people to stay off all train bridges and tracks. The trains come through at a high rate of speed and are surprisingly quiet when they are going down the tracks. The trains are unable to stop quickly, making it dangerous for anyone to be on the tracks at all.
This is not the first incident on or near the North Bridge in recent years. Nicholas O. Widomski, 26, of Brattleboro, died from injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train while he and Harrison H. Johnson, 22 at the time, of Marlboro, were attempting to cross the railroad bridge in November 2015.
On July 15, 2016, Susan L. Collins, 57, was struck and killed by a southbound train about a quarter-of-a-mile south of the North Bridge.
On Jan. 15, 2012, Eric Pratt, 15, of Vernon, was struck by a train en route to St. Albans at the Bemis Road train crossing near the Vernon Elementary School.
Abrams had no other information on the status or name of the person involved on Thursday.
He also reported there were no injuries on the train because of the incident.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy told the Reformer that because this was a medical call for the department, it won’t be releasing any further information about the incident.
Abrams told the Reformer that according to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.
“These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers,” he said. “They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”
For more railroad safety information, visit StayOffTheTracks.org.