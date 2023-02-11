MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is advising the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions, and to exercise caution on other bodies of water.
This advisory follows the death of an angler who fell through the ice in Grand Isle on Thursday, and two more anglers who fell through the ice this morning, Saturday, in South Hero.
“Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not currently safe for recreation due to the past week’s warm weather,” said Christopher Herrick, Commissioner of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain."
He added, "On inland waterbodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore.”
Multiple emergency response agencies were on the scene in South Hero on Saturday morning, where the Annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby had just been canceled.
Vermont State Police reported that two ice fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning. One died; the other was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His condition was unknown.
Emergency crews received a report at about 7:10 a.m. that an enclosed side-by-side UTV was operating on Keeler Bay when the vehicle broke through the ice. First responders learned that two people were in the UTV at the time. One individual, a 71-year-old man from Williamstown, Vt., was pulled from the water, brought to shore by the South Hero Fire Department, received emergency medical care and was taken by ambulance to UVMMC. The second individual, an 88-year-old man from East Montpelier, was subsequently located inside the UTV by a diver from Colchester Technical Rescue and was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.
The names of the individuals involved will be released following notification of relatives.
Responding agencies included the Vermont Warden Service, Vermont State Police, Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, Alburgh Fire Department, Isle La Motte Volunteer Fire Company, North Hero Fire Department, South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, Colchester Technical Rescue, Milton Rescue, and South Hero Rescue.