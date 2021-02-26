CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Kendra Laloy makes a bead bracelet as part of a craft project on Friday, celebrating the 100th day of full time school at Fisher School in Arlington on Friday.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Lydia Sparks sits quietly and listens before the start of the celebration at Fisher School in Arlington, celebrating it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Colton Hoyt shows off his school spirit, counting to 100 with his classmates in Mrs. Mckeighan’s kindergarten as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Colton Hoyt shows off his school spirit, counting to 100 with his classmates in Mrs. Mckeighan’s kindergarten as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Lydia Hill shows off her school spirit as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
Above: Students in Mrs. Wright’s kindergarten class celebrate Fisher School’s 100th day of full time school on Friday. Right: Kindergartener Caroline Kinney shows off her school spirit.
photos by
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
bennington banner
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Kendra Laloy makes a bead bracelet as part of a craft project on Friday, celebrating the 100th day of full time school at Fisher School in Arlington on Friday.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Lydia Sparks sits quietly and listens before the start of the celebration at Fisher School in Arlington, celebrating it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Caroline Kinney shows off her school spirit as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Kindergartener Colton Hoyt shows off his school spirit as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Colton Hoyt shows off his school spirit, counting to 100 with his classmates in Mrs. Mckeighan’s kindergarten as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.
Caroline Bonnivier Snyder
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Colton Hoyt shows off his school spirit, counting to 100 with his classmates in Mrs. Mckeighan’s kindergarten as Fisher School in Arlington celebrates it’s 100th day of full time school on Friday.