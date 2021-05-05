Christine Pembroke looks at masks made by Mary Willette at the first outdoor Bennington Farmers Market of the season on Saturday. The popular market has relocated to Deer Park near the Vermont Superior Court.
Shopping was steady at the first outdoor Bennington Farmers Market of the season in their new location at Deer Park on Saturday.
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
Carl and Marilyn Faulkner of Williamstown buy vegetables at the Bennington Farmers Market in their new location at Deer Park on Saturday.
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
Jacqueline Hassan of Threat Neutral Bakery sells her product at the Bennington Farmers Market on Saturday morning.
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
Eggs from Hilltop Farm are for sale at the Bennington Farmers Market.
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
Karen Trusbitt of True Love Farm carries a box of vegetable and herb plants at the Bennington Farmers Market in their new location at Deer Park on Saturday.
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
Nate Martel of Eastampton, Mass., performs at the first outdoor Bennington Farmers Market of the season on Saturday. The popular market has relocated to Deer Park near the Vermont Superior Court.
GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER
People shop at the first outdoor Bennington Farmers Market of the season on Saturday. The popular market has relocated to Deer Park near the Vermont Superior Court.