BENNINGTON — First-grader Melody Campilongo has been called a “sweet angel.”
Since the summer, the 6-year-old, with the help of her grandmother, has been delivering prepared meals directly to the elderly. That’s made Melody something of a local celebrity for many food-insecure, often socially isolated seniors who look forward to seeing her face at their doorsteps.
“I’m all by myself,” said Maryann Caparco, a resident at the Cora B. Houses in Bennington. “My husband passed away 10 years ago. Since then, I’ve been all alone. The first time I saw her appear at my door, I fell in love with her.”
Melody struck up a friendship with Carparco, a 92-year-old who grew up in Germany and has lived in Vermont for decades. Melody handed her a prepared meal earlier this week, and Carparco exchanged a treat right back. Then they sat together and chatted until Melody’s grandmother said it was time to go.
“I look forward to seeing her face at my door each week,” Caparco said. “I sit here waiting to see her. I am very thankful for this sweet angel. It makes a big difference when you’re alone.”
Melody has been delivering food weekly with her grandmother, Deborah Campilongo, to seniors around Bennington through an organization called Vermont Everyone Eats, a program funded by the Vermont Legislature with COVID-19 funds since the summer of 2020. The program is administered by Shire’s Housing in Bennington. Local restaurants and businesses like The Avocado Pit and Bringing You Vermont participate in the program, providing nutritious, prepared meals to seniors and people with disabilities.
The program runs statewide, with approximately 26,000 meals delivered each week through local businesses and state funding. In Bennington, the meals reach over 600 residents weekly, and over 28,000 annually. This past July, the program delivered as many as 45,000 a week.
For her part, Melody seems to enjoy her time helping others alongside her grandmother, and talking with all the residents she visits.
“I like going with my grandma and seeing all the people. Especially I like getting ice cream from Maryann,” she said. Melody said she feels bad for those who don’t have food to eat and wants everyone to be happy, adding, “It makes me feel very, very thankful for giving them food.”
When asked what she thinks should happen for hungry people, Melody replied, “I think we should all do things to get people food who don’t have any as we do. It makes me happy.”
Deborah Campilongo is proud of her granddaughter.
“The people we visit sometimes seem so lonely, and when Melody shows up at the door, their faces light up,” she said. “She loves helping people. She especially loves talking to all the people we bring meals to. I think she has had an impact on their lives. I love seeing her socializing with them.”
When asked what’s the most important aspect of this on her granddaughter, Deborah said, “I think it’s good that she sees what it’s like to help people, to see others without food and to do something positive about that. I’m very proud of her.”
Further information on the program, how to help and who qualifies is online at vteveryoneeats.org.