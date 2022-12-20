BENNINGTON — Unless spending reductions can be found or new grant revenues obtained, Town Manager Stuart Hurd’s proposed town budget and tax rate will increase over the current budget, driven in part by inflation.
“This is a budget that is increasing 8.3 percent,” Hurd told the Select Board on Monday. “It is impacted incredibly by inflation.”
The manager gave an overview of his proposal for the general fund, highway fund and fire department fund budgets, and the board will begin meeting with department heads and reviewing the plan on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Select Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 23 on a final budget version to put before voters during the annual town meeting in March.
INFLATION IMPACTS
Citing examples of cost increases, Hurd said “our paving in place costs are up 70 percent over what it was two years ago.”
Paving over the next budget year is likely to be limited compared to past years, he said. His budget includes funding to pave 2.2 miles of town streets, but Hurd said the cost is the same as it was to pave more than 10 miles of road surface several years ago.
“We are starting to see a break in the inflation rate,” Hurd said. But he added, “The unfortunate part is prices are not dropping as inflation drops; they are coming down much slower, and so the cost of materials and the cost of doing business is higher.”
With town insurance and employee wage costs also higher, he said, “this was a very difficult year to try to bring the budget in at the [more typical] 3 to 4 percent [increase].”
TAX RATE
The budget increases “unfortunately will have a similar impact on the tax rates,” Hurd said.
In his written report to the board, he presented a projected tax rate hike, based on current grand list figures, of 8.29 percent.
If there were no changes during the Select Board review or additional grant or other revenue received, the rate would go up $0.1106 per $100 of property valuation to $1.4455 per $100, according to Hurd’s presentation.
“We don’t set the tax rate until May or June,” Hurd said. “So please don’t panic.”
Any additional revenue or reductions realized before that time will have a positive impact on the town rate, he said.
But the projected rate at this point, “is double what we normally see,” he said.
“It is still too early to know what changes the board will look at,” Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Tuesday. “We heard the high level overview of the budget last night and recognize we have our work cut out for us this budget year.”
She added, “We will be looking at the budget very closely. As we go through the budget, the Select Board finds it important to hear from town department heads, both about immediate needs that serve our community and about the longer term needs ... In addition, as the town manager indicated, finding grant offsets is something we will be actively pursuing.”
“I hope we can get the tax rate down, but at this point I don’t know where we can cut to achieve that,” said Vice Chairwoman Jeanne Conner.
Another board member, Bruce Lee-Clark, said Tuesday, “Having just received the budget last night, I do not have specific thoughts on the budget. But from past experience, I believe that the members of the Select Board, including me, will seek to find places where we can cut back some more. I also hope for, but cannot anticipate, additional grant offsets.”
REDUCTIONS, OFFSETS
There will be efforts to cut costs in the next July-to-June town budget, Hurd said, such as by reducing ongoing town projects. At the same time, staff will look for new sources or revenue, including highway grants or other funding that might be available to the town.
“As a last recourse,” he added, “we will look at the fund balance,” which Hurd said refers to funds that have accrued in the budget over time with good fiscal management. He said that is “unlike dedicated reserves, which are another source of ‘revenue’ in times like these.”
The current general fund balance “is in the $7 million range,” he said.
In his written report, Hurd said “it is unclear when inflation will abate; therefore I must balance that with care so as not to underestimate budgetary impacts should inflation continue beyond this fiscal year.”
Breaking down the three town budget sections, Hurd said the general fund is proposed at an increase of 7.10 percent; the highway fund is proposed at an increase of 11.93 percent, and the fire fund at an increase of 0.21 percent.
The proposed town budget for fiscal 2024 totals $16,084,940, up $1,234,160, or 8.31 percent from this year.
The amount to be raised by local taxpayers is shown at $13,757,440, up from $12,681,790 for the current year.
The overall tax increase totals $1,075,650, or 8.48 percent above the current year, according to the presentation.
Hurd noted that the budgets as submitted to him by department heads were reduced overall by a total of $499,220.