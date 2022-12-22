BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Union Budget Committee got its first look Wednesday at the 2024 Bennington school budget and some of the major changes.
Renée Gordon, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union finance director, presented the first draft of the 2023 to 2024 budget for the middle and high school — the first draft being a building block for the final budget. Any proposed budget cuts are not included in the first draft but will be considered as budget work continues.
Three major budget categories are proposed: staff position changes, staff benefits and the operations budget.
The middle school plans on adding a two-person security team to the payroll, a main officer and a supporting position. For their salary and benefits, the primary officer has been allocated $97,000 and the supporting position has been allotted $73,000.
The school is also looking to hire a coordinator that will support the administration with bullying and harassment complaints and with creating comprehensive school threat assessment protocol guidelines. For their salary and benefits, $98,000 has been allotted.
When it comes to benefits, the school is seeing an estimated rate increase on all health insurance plans. Dental plans are also set to see an increase. Gordon said the rate increases haven’t been confirmed, but they should be confirmed by the second draft of the budget.
The operations budget could see a dramatic increase of about $750,000 from 2023 to 2024. The 2023 operations budget is $1.9 million, and in 2024 it could be about $2.6 million.
Gordon said the operations budget essentially covers everything it takes to keep the school up and running. Utilities, internet, repairs and those types of expenses fall under operations. The rising price of fuel, oil and propane are contributing to the increase, as well as an increase in liability insurance premiums.
There is also a list of planned upgrades and repairs at the middle and high school that will be funded by the operations budget.
After seeing this first draft — in some ways a wish list of everything potentially needed for the 2024 budget year — the committee will continue its work on the proposed budget.