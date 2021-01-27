BENNINGTON
The athletic center gymnasium on the former Southern Vermont College campus has provided hospital personnel with an ideal location to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics, which began Wednesday.
Dr. Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, said 75 people were given the first of two required vaccine injections and another 75 are scheduled on Thursday.
The shots became available this week to those 75 and older as the state continues its program to distribute the available vaccines.
“We feel very excited seeing this set-up, knowing we have capacity when we get the supplies,” Dobson said.
He said clinics in the gymnasium could vaccinate approximately 750 per day when more vaccine supplies become available.
The medical center’s parent corporation, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, purchased the former college campus in December during an auction overseen by U.S. Bankruptcy-Vermont Division.
Officials have yet to announce long-range plans for the campus property but have said they intend to work with the town and other local entities in deciding on uses for the 371-acre campus and its buildings.
SUPPLY LIMITED
Currently, because of the limited supply here and nationally, the state has made the vaccines available to seniors 75 and older, with plans to lower that to age 70 in about five weeks during the next phase, then to 65 and so forth as the supply chain ramps up under a renewed federal emphasis.
Dobson said the state’s distribution program turned to those 75 and older after the vaccines were first made available to emergency medical workers, residents of nursing homes and others considered most vulnerable to the disease.
Those newly eligible include residents of the area 75 and older, including those who work in the area, and those who live in other states but have a health care provider based in this area of Vermont.
The shots are available by appointment only through a state Department of Health system that can be accessed online or by phone at 855-722-7878.
CLINICS IN THE GYM
Clinics are being scheduled at the SVC athletic center site between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The gymnasium setting easily allows for social distancing, Dobson said, as people with appointments come in to register, move to another area to receive their shots, then move to a holding area to be monitored for 15 minutes. This is to ensure the person does not experience a rare serious reaction to the shot.
Dobson said that after those in nursing homes or other facilities were offered the vaccination, it was important to vaccinate people over 70, because this group has made up 85 percent of those in Vermont requiring hospitalization with COVID-19 or have died.
The clinic site also allows for a pull-up area near the entrance for persons requiring assistance, which will be provided, and there is ample parking around the center. After receiving the first vaccination, people will be able to make an appointment for a second shot during the clinics.
“This really went well,” Dobson said following the first-day clinic.