BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Mass., area teen who was caught in a police raid earlier this month in town is now facing new charges of kidnapping, assault and robbery from crimes allegedly committed days before officers plucked him from a Bennington rooftop.
.
In front of Judge Cortland Corsones at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on Wednesday, Adrian Torres, 18, was arraigned on one count of kidnapping in the commission of another crime and assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Torres pleaded not guilty on the new counts and is awaiting a weight of evidence hearing on all charges.
He has been held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center in Rutland since being arrested on April 7 on the roof of 113 Pratt St. during a search warrant execution.
The kidnapping charges stem from incidents that occurred April 1 through April 6, in which Torres and six or seven other individuals had “taken over” the victim’s apartment, and stole his cellphone, wallet and other items, including a laptop, a tablet and an electric drill, according to a police affidavit.
After evading his captors, the victim alerted police while hiding inside Stewart’s Shop on Main Street. He told the police that Torres and the other individuals allegedly refused to leave the apartment after a drug transaction went awry. The victim was forced to stay with the individuals until his bank opened the next morning, when he was made to withdraw $2,500 from a teller. Torres and the group were allegedly in possession of firearms during the ordeal.
Torres was arraigned on aggravated assault and burglary charges, stemming from the April 7 incident on Pratt Street and already was facing a maximum of 40 years behind bars if convicted. He has not been charged with any drug offenses. The new charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on the kidnapping charge and 15 years on the assault and robbery charge.
Torres refused to cooperate with the police on his identification details when he was questioned after rooftop arrest.