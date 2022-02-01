BENNINGTON — The first refugee family from Afghanistan is now living in Bennington, and four or five more families are expected to settle in Bennington County.
The families — among 100 expected in Vermont — left their homeland following the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the subsequent Taliban takeover in August. Many had worked for or with the Americans in Afghanistan or otherwise had reason to fear retaliation when the Taliban again seized control of the nation.
Thomas Huddleston, co-sponsorship manager at the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s Multicultural Community Center in Brattleboro, said the organization is working with Bennington County Open Arms and other volunteers to place families in Southern Vermont.
Now that the first family is settled in Bennington, efforts continue to secure housing for others. Vermont is expected to welcome its 100 families by the end of February.
The Ethiopian Community Development Council, of Washington, D.C., is working on a national level with the State Department to resettle refugees leaving Afghanistan.
LIVED ON BASES
Huddleston said the Afghan families had been living on U.S. military bases for four to five months before being informed where they would be residing next — often learning their destination in the states shortly before leaving the base.
“They are quite excited,” he said of Bennington's new arrivals, “but they didn’t know much about Vermont before. We have been talking about Vermont, and driving them around and they are meeting people.”
The Banner has agreed not to name any of the new residents at this time, as some may have relatives still living in Afghanistan who might face retaliation.
The young family said its members are focusing on improving their English skills and finding employment, in part to help relatives eventually move to the United States.
YOUNG FAMILIES
In addition to securing housing for the families, Huddleston said his organization and assisting volunteer groups want to encourage Vermonters to help their new neighbors acclimate to the Green Mountain State.
That could involve volunteering to speak English with the Afghans, who may want to increase their fluency in the language.
Vermonters who might share similar life or employment experiences also are sought, Huddleston said. Military veterans, for instance, whether or not they served in Afghanistan, might find they have much in common with those who served with the Afghan forces.
“A lot of them are veterans,” Huddleston said.
Some also have worked in health care or were teachers in their homeland.
The parents are typically between 20 to 40 years of age, he said, and have young children.
Because of the age range, there is the hope they can take advantage of Vermont’s outdoor recreation opportunities, he said, including skiing, hiking, swimming or boating.
“We would like people to show what they like about Vermont,” he said.
In addition to spending time with the new residents as they get used to a new region and culture, volunteers here and in the Brattleboro area have raised money through donations to assist the families.
In Bennington County, the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert has, for instance, acted as a financial sponsor for fund drives.
The overall goal of the Multicultural Community Center, Huddleston has said, is to manage the community integration process for the families, helping them find housing, build support networks and find employment.