BENNINGTON -- The town has selected a vendor, Revize Software Systems of Troy, Mich., to redesign the existing town website.
Revize, which is certified as a minority business enterprise, specializes in government websites and has 20 years experience in the field, said town communications coordinator Jonah Spivak.
Revize was one of 22 companies that bid on the Bennington website project, he said. Proposals were ranked using criteria outlined in the request for proposals, the completeness of the proposal, and whether the proposal was within the project budget.
Four finalists were invited to meet with town staff via Zoom to discuss their proposals and had their references checked, Spivak said.
“While all of the final four had compelling proposals, the proposal by Revize really stood out,” he said. “In our final scoring matrix, Revize was a clear winner on the strengths of their proposal, their references, and the projected costs.”
Revize has worked on more than 2,500 government websites throughout the nation, including a number in Vermont, such as for South Burlington and St. Albans, he said.
“We’re looking for more user-friendly, more content, more photos, greater variety of information, and flexibility to alter content to highlight a few things,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Friday.
The new Bennington website will combine three existing websites into one unified information source, covering town government, the police department and planning and permits.
The three current sites are benningtonvt.org, benningtonpolice.com, and benningtonplanningandpermits.com.
The goal, Spivak said, is to unify the graphical identity, meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, improve ease of use and access to information, while retaining a degree of departmental identity, especially in the cases of the police department and the town clerk.
COST FIGURES
The cost of the redesign will be $7,000, with an additional expected cost of up to $5,000 for photography. The total amount budgeted for the project was $25,000.
The new website will have a yearly hosting cost of $1,900 per year, which includes the costs of hosting, security updates, and tech support and service, Spivak said.
The excess funds already allocated for the project could cover the next six years of hosting.
Spivak said a free redesign is offered by the company in year four of the service, assuming the town continues to use Revize in the future. The town may cancel its hosting plan with Revize at any time after the first year while retaining a license to continue to use the Revize software.
Work on the new site will begin this month, Spivak said. Initial setup, meetings, and designer selection will take one to two weeks. The discovery and design approval stage is expected to take six to eight weeks.
Coding, navigation and content migration, and other work will take another two to three months. Once the new site is ready, there will be another one to three weeks for user testing and training for staff.
The town expects to have the new site up and running in five to eight months.