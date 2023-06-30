BENNINGTON -- There's no shortage of things to see and do this weekend as Southern Vermont celebrates America's independence. Parades, concerts and plenty of professional fireworks shows are planned across the entire county between now and Tuesday. Here's a summary of events, listed by town:
BENNINGTON
Independence Day in Bennington follows tradition with the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Bennington Battle Monument at 12 p.m. Immediately following the reading, at about 12:45 p.m., there will be a car and motorcycle parade to town hall at 205 South St.
At 1:00 p.m., the Bennington Rotary will host its 10th annual bell ringing at Town Hall. During the ceremony, 13 volunteer Rotarians will ring the USS Bennington’s ship’s bell as the list of each of the original 13 colonies is read.
A 14th bell ringer for Vermont is chosen each year to honor an individual or organization for making a significant difference in helping Bennington become a better place to live. This year's 14th bell ringer honors Elks Lodge No. 567 of Bennington.
Immediately following the ceremony, members of the public will be invited to ring the bell. The USS Bennington was an Essex-class aircraft carrier which served in the Pacific during World War II and the Vietnam War.
Bennington’s Fourth of July events will continue at 5 p.m. at Willow Park with a clogging performance followed by live music by Buddy Madison. There will be a variety of food trucks serving soda, cider, sausages, fried dough, hot dogs, kettle corn, cotton candy, candy apples, nuts, and fudge.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. or at full dark. In the event of extreme weather, a decision will be made by 7 p.m. if a rain date is needed. The rain date would be July 8.
LONDONDERRY
Londonderry is holding its annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of North Main Street (Route 11) and Derry Woods Road and proceed to the Londonderry Village Market.
Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night at Magic Mountain, with viewing from the Black Line Tavern.
Also, Sarah King is scheduled to perform from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Pingree Park.
MANCHESTER
Manchester’s annual fireworks display is scheduled for about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park. The park will maintain its regular hours and rules for the day.
NORTH BENNINGTON
Paran Recreation is hosting its annual Third of July Firework Celebration on Monday, from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and $20 per family up to 5 members, with $3 per additional family member. Children 3 years and under are admitted free.
STRATTON
Sunday, Stratton Mountain Resort is hosting Mountain Friends and Freedom, its annual Independence Day celebration. Events feature a climbing wall, hot dog and apple pie eating contests, a BBQ dinner (for an additional charge), and a performance by the Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 same day, with kids 4 and under free. They can be picked up at the HUB (next to the gondola), guest services (base area), Black Bear Lodge or the Welcome Center. For more information and tickets visit stratton.com/things-to-do/events/mountain-friends-and-freedom.
Gates open at 9 p.m. for fireworks, with the show expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, July 4, Stratton will host the Running of the Bears 5K race at 9 a.m.’