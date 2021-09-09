BELLOWS FALLS — Firefighters will again take to the streets of Bellows Falls this Saturday in a commemorative “Walk to Remember” to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died during 9/11.
Jason “Jay” Gagne, a member of the Westminster Fire and Rescue, said Thursday that he expected about 300 people to turn out for the Saturday morning walk, which starts at the Bellows Falls Fire Station. About 200 firefighters made the walk last year, he said, and this year the walk is expanded to include other emergency responders, including police, as well as the general public.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the walk will start shortly after 9 a.m.
He said this year, because it is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, there will be a short service starting right at 9 a.m., and there will also be a bagpiper. He said he hopes the walk will start exactly at 9:11 a.m.
Gagne said this year members of the public, as well as other emergency responders, are invited to join the firefighters, who will walk in full gear — like their New York City brothers who died during the terrorist attacks. The full gear can weigh as much as 100 pounds, and some firefighters will also be carrying U.S. flags.
He said that some firefighters will even carry firefighting tools as a realistic commemoration.
Firefighters will be walking on the sidewalks of Bellows Falls and make two loops to total 3.43 miles — to match the number of firefighters who died.
He said the weather is expected to be better than last year, which was hot. He said that there will be at least two water stations set up along the route, with students handing out the bottled water which was donated.
He said that he hopes the walk will continue every year, for firefighters to pay tribute to their fallen brothers, and the public to remember the sacrifices that were made.
“It will be a nice, somber walk,” he said.
Gagne was in high school on 9/11, and was a fire cadet. “I understood what had happened,” he said. “It was the largest loss of life in fire service.”
The village of Bellows Falls is marking the death 40 years ago of two of its firefighters, Dana Fuller and Terry Brown, who both died trying to rescue residents of the Star Hotel, in downtown Bellows Falls. The site of the old hotel is being turned into a memorial park and fundraising for that effort is well underway.
At the 25th anniversary, he said, there will be firefighters who won’t even remember that day, he said.
“'Never Forget,’” is our motto, he said.