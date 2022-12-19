BENNINGTON — Bennington Fire Department firefighters were at the scene of a fire call Monday afternoon to an apartment house at the intersection of School Street and Hawks Place. A ladder truck was extended to an upstairs window but no smoke or flames were visible shortly after fire trucks arrived. Bennington Fire Chief James Wright said the call came in at 2:33 p.m., and firefighters quickly knocked down the fire in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment. No one was at home at the time, he said. Wright said the occupants, a mother and two children, were being assisted by the Red Cross as power was shut off to the apartment. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point, the chief said.
Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande said later Monday afternoon that fire damage was confined to the kitchen area, with smoke damage to the entire apartment. He said the upstairs apartment will have to be repaired and a building inspection completed before it can be reoccupied.
Police also detained a man at the fire scene, Grande said. Ronald D. Oakes, 67, of Woodford, was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division to face a charge of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Grande said Oakes failed to comply with orders to leave the fire scene, and it was reported to police by fire personnel that Oaks was impeding fire personnel.