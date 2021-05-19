BENNINGTON — Firefighters from Bennington and surrounding communities battled a stubborn, smoldering blaze late Wednesday afternoon in a section of the former CTC Vermont Photo Lab building at 254 Benmont Ave.
Trucks continued to pour water into the smoldering building after 5 p.m., as thick black smoke periodically rolled from the roof and windows of the structure.
Firefighters had stretched hoses from the site into the Roaring Branch at Hunt Street and into the Walloomsac off Leonard Street at opposite ends of the fire scene.
Traffic was temporarily blocked off from the western portion of Benmont Avenue, while crews from Bennington Fire Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department and firefighters from Pownal, North Bennington, Shaftsbury, and Hoosick Falls and North Hoosick in New York assisted or provided backup coverage.
Bennington Police Lt. Camillo “Cam” Grande said several buildings to the south of the blaze on Benmont Avenue were evacuated for a time as a precaution.
CAUSE UNDETERMINED
Bennington Fire Chief James Wright said Wednesday evening that firefighters were continuing to monitor the building for hot spots after 8 p.m. The fire call was sounded at just before 3 p.m., he said.
Wright said two firefighters were transported by Bennington Rescue Squad personnel and treated for apparent heat exhaustion at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. There were no other reported injuries.
He said no cause of the blaze had been determined, and fire investigators with the Vermont State Police would be called in.
The chief said it had not been determined whether there any hazardous materials in the building.
Bennington police said in a release Wednesday evening that the building was unoccupied prior to the blaze.
Police said heavy smoke engulfed residences and businesses south of the structure fire, and residents were evacuated from the area to a block south of the fire.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes by 7 p.m., police said.
Green Mountain Power Co. and Bennington code enforcement personnel responded to the scene to assist.