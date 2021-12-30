BELLOWS FALLS -- Forty years ago Wednesday night was the worst moment in the history of the Bellows Falls Fire Department, the night the Star Hotel burned, claiming two young firefighters' lives.
The alarm box for the fire in The Square was pulled at 6:12 p.m. that night, so firefighters gathered at that hour this Wednesday -- 40 years later -- for a tribute.
More than 25 local and regional firefighters, present and past, and two dozen townspeople gathered at the new Brown-Fuller Memorial Park to renew their vow to never forget the two young firefighters who perished that night.
On Dec. 29, 1981, the two from Bellows Falls died while searching the burning Star Hotel for victims. Two elderly occupants of the old hotel were rescued by other firefighters using a ladder, while elsewhere in the building the two young firefighters ended up being victims themselves.
In a simple ceremony timed to coincide with the pulling of the fire alarm box on the side of the nearby Windham Hotel, members of the local department, wearing their bunker gear, lined up in the new park, which was dedicated in October to Terry Brown, 21, and Dana Fuller, 25.
Chief Shaun McGinnis, who was 10 years old at the time of the fire, said after the ceremony that he had only vague memories of that night. He was visiting his father from his home in Pittsfield, Mass., at the time, and his father was working for Steamtown in Bellows Falls.
McGinnis and BFFD Capt. Larry Clark, the fire department's historian and other safety officer, said the memorial park still has some missing pieces, but they would hopefully be added by the spring or summer.
Clark said that in 1981, when the alarm sounded, "not only did the air horns on the fire station roof sound, bells rang throughout the station and in other places in town.
"They rang the code number of the location four times. Box 12, or 1-2, indicated fire in The Square," Clark said.
He said that Box 12 had been struck that night at 6:12 p.m.
At this week's tribute, Deputy Chief Tony James struck four rounds of the old Bellows Falls Box 12 alarm sequence -- 1, 12 -- on a fire department bell, and listened to the recitation of the Firefighters' Prayer by Lt. Jonathan Bebey. Then everyone talked quietly among themselves.
The park is on the site of the old derelict hotel, which had failed several state safety inspections shortly before the fire.
One veteran Bellows Falls firefighter -- who was at the fire 40 years ago -- said this was the first time he had come to one of the commemorations that have been held every five years.
Dennis Harty was joined by current Capt. Michael Wheeler, who is also one of the current safety officers for the department, in reminiscing about that very cold and tragic December night. Talking about it is helpful, they said.
Michael and Sue Smith, who were key members of a crew from Falls Area Community Television who produced a much praised documentary, "Called to Duty," this year about the fire, also were at the ceremony -- but without cameras.
McGinnis said the original Box Alarm 12, located on the side of the Hotel Windham, had been saved a few years ago by James, who happened to be passing through the Square when the old, unused box alarm was being removed by the owners of the old railroad hotel. He saved it, the chief said, and it's in the fire department's collection.
The chief said that as far as he knew, no family members from the Brown or Fuller clan were at Wednesday night's ceremony. Both families had attended the dedication in October.
But McGinnis said the department had streamed the event via Facetime via the department's social media account, and had recorded the tribute, so others could see it.