POWNAL — An attorney representing former town Health Officer Leo Haggerty believes his client’s firing from the post will be overturned after a hearing process before the state Department of Health.
Matthew Shagam, of Rich Cassidy Law, of South Burlington, said Wednesday that a pre-hearing conference on Haggerty’s appeal is scheduled for June 11, to be held remotely before a DPH hearing officer.
The attorney said allegations expressed by town officials against Haggerty will be countered during the hearing process, adding that the complaints against him do not rise to the level of “just cause” required to legally dismiss a health officer.
The Pownal Select Board voted unanimously in April after coming out of an executive session to fire Haggerty “for cause.”
STATE APPOINTMENT
After a subsequent request for approval from the town, the board’s decision was confirmed in an April 19 letter to Haggerty from state Health Commissioner Mark Levine.
The commissioner said the state’s decision was based on the request from the town and that Haggerty’s term as health officer had been terminated and he should turn in his badge as an officer.
Municipal health officers are recommended by the town but appointed by the state health department and the commissioner.
Town officials last week declined to comment on the matter, said board liaison Rebecca Dragon.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Haggerty confirmed his appeal but deferred other questions to his attorney.
EMAILS OBTAINED
According to copies of correspondence obtained by the Bennington Banner from the Department of Health through a public records request, the Select Board registered complaints about Haggerty and requests for assistance beginning last fall.
Among the allegations in emails to state officials were that the health officer had failed to learn correct procedures to perform his duties, was “unreachable” to respond health officer business, and acted “unprofessionally” in dealing with residents.
The board apparently first wrote to DPH officials in early November 2020, after deciding as a board to seek information on how to remove Haggerty from the post.
Shagam said this week that Haggerty will provide his own version of the complaint incidents during his appeal, which will differ from the town’s accounts.
‘JUST CAUSE’ ISSUE
Shagam said the board’s allegations “will simply not be enough” to meet the just cause standard for dismissal of a health officer.
After his client explains his side of what occurred, Shagam said, he believes “the commissioner will have no alternative but to reverse” the decision to fire Haggerty.
In one particular, Shagam said that a condemnation order for a building was never issued by Haggerty, and that the term “condemned” is often used to describe a dwelling that is unfit for habitation, but not necessarily one that has been ordered demolished.
No condemnation order “was ever served” by Haggerty, he said, referring to an allegation from the Select Board of the health officer pursuing improper procedures.
That had been referred to in an email from the Select Board, which stated in part, “We have ongoing issues with the Health Officer. Most recently, he had a very troubling email exchange with a resident purchasing a condemned house (he plans to repair and bring it to code).”
The email went on to say that “a local resident is in the process of purchasing the condemned home and has a plan to repair and restore it (including repairing the damaged foundation which is why it was condemned). The Health Officer has contacted this resident and told him the he plans to ‘push demolition of the building before your closing.’ The resident reached out to [the board], and is incredibly upset thinking the home he is mid-purchase in is going to be razed.”
Other allegations expressed in emails to DPH officials include that Haggerty “lacks procedural knowledge and does not demonstrate an ability to learn or apply what is in the manual. He is often unreachable when we need to contact him. He has a town-issued phone, and is often unreachable and does not respond to messages.”
In addition, it was alleged that after the board “made decisions as a Board of Health regarding a very high priority situation, using the advice of our town attorney, [Haggerty] did not follow through with what the Board of Health decided, and instead delayed action by weeks.”
The former health officer also was said to engage in “unprofessional conduct such as being rude and threatening to citizens.”
Select Board Chairwoman Angie Rawling currently is serving as acting town health officer. Dragon said Thursday that the issue of seeking a permanent health officer is expected to be discussed at the next board meeting on June 10.